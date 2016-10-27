Week 8 fantasy football matchups, starts and sits

Struggling to set the perfect fantasy lineup? Let us be your guide. Each week the NFL Fantasy staff will provide you with game-by-game, player-by-player matchup breakdowns in this column to help you set a winning lineup. Think of this as the one-stop shop to crushing your opponent in fantasy football.
Now, onto the best and worst Week 8 fantasy matchups.
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys: 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC
Eagles
Carson Wentz, QB -- STREAM: The Dallas defense has given up decent numbers to quarterbacks recently, but much of that game in semi-garbage time. Wentz is a low-end streaming option this week, as the Eagles offense is struggling at the moment.
Ryan Mathews, RB -- FLEX: When all of the Eagles backs are healthy, Mathews is the clear leaders. He absorbed 60 percent of the backfield opportunities against the Vikings and amassed 83 total yards.
Darren Sproles, RB -- SIT: Sproles has had two or fewer catches in four of six games so far this year, sinking his value even in PPR formats.
Eagles WRs -- SIT: Wentz is spreading the ball around well, with no receiver seeing more than seven targets since Week 2. This group is too erratic to trust in fantasy.
Cowboys
Dak Prescott, QB -- START: Over his last five starts, Prescott is averaging 19.17 fantasy points per game. Fresh off his bye and with Dez Bryant back in tow, the rookie is a fine streamer.
Dez Bryant, WR -- FLEX: Bryant (knee) is finally back. However, he only saw more than six targets in one of his three games with Prescott. The offense doesn't funnel through Bryant any more, but his touchdown-upside makes him a decent flex.
Cole Beasley, WR -- FLEX: Beasley has three touchdowns in his last two games and has yet to post fewer than 53 yards in any game this year. He's a solid flex play with added upside in PPR formats.
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Vikings
Sam Bradford, QB -- SIT: The combination of leading a low-volume passing game behind a shaky offensive line on the road against a surprisingly effecive Chicago defense makes Bradford a sit this week.
Jerick McKinnon, RB -- SIT: McKinnon tweaked his ankle last week, loses goal-line work to Matt Asiata, and is facing a Chicago defense allowing just 3.5 yards per carry over the last four weeks (and 3.8 ypc on the year). He was spotted in a walking boot on Thursday, too, so he's a must-bench this week.
Matt Asiata, RB -- FLEX: If McKinnon misses this game or is limited (which looks more and more likely as we approach gameday, Asiata will have flex appeal thanks to his increased touch share and his touchdown-upside as the team's preferred goal-line option.
Stefon Diggs, WR -- SIT: Diggs is battling a groin injury and didn't look 100 percent against the Eagles in Week 7, seeing just 12 percent of Sam Bradford's targets. Diggs has been a ghost in fantasy since his Week 2 breakout, and is best left on the bench until he gets right.
Cordarrelle Patterson, WR -- FLEX: Do you like to live dangerously? Patterson has four-plus catches in each of the last three games, and has found the end zone in back-to-back contests. The team is using him more creatively now, and that could lead to a big play against the Bears.
Kyle Rudolph, TE -- START: Rudolph is like a target vacuum in Minnesota and simply cannot be benched given the issues at the tight end position.
Vikings D/ST -- START: The "Zim Reapers" as they're being called should bounce back in a big way in Week 8. They face the already turnover-prone Jay Cutler as he attempts to shake off rust.
Bears
Jay Cutler, QB -- SIT: We aren't starting good QBs in a rhythm againts the Vikings. Let Smokin' Jay puff away on the bench.
Bears RBs -- SIT:Jordan Howard had the look of a season-winning waiver-wire pickup, but has consistently been losing work to Ka'Deem Carey in recent weeks. This backfield is too evenly split to trust in fantasy.
Alshon Jeffery, WR -- START: As the starter last year, Cutler pummeled Jeffery with around 11 targets per game. Jeffery's worth starting simply in the hope that old habits die hard for this duo.
Cameron Meredith, WR -- SIT: Meredith had a nice little run with 20 catches and 243 yards in Weeks 5 and 6, but disappeared last week once Brian Hoyer left the game. It's best to take a wait-and-see approach with how Meredith fares with Cutler under center.
Zach Miller, TE -- START: Miller was largely ignored by Cutler at the start of the year, but with Kevin White and Eddie Royal injured, he could see more targets funneled his way in the vein of what we saw last year.
Completed Games
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans: 8:25 p.m. on NFL Network (Thursday)
Jaguars
Blake Bortles, QB -- SIT: It really doesn't matter the matchup, right now you just can't play the moribund Bortles. He's completely tanked this Jaguars offense and isn't attacking opponents downfield with any sort of effectiveness.
Jaguars RBs -- SIT: Neither of the Jacksonville running backs can be trusted right now. As a team they average 3.7 yards per carry and the passing offense isn't even helping them move into scoring position often enough for a Chris Ivory goal-line plunge.
Allen Robinson, WR -- FLEX: No one should be offended if you want to sit Allen Robinson. His fantasy scoring has dropped every week since he snagged two touchdowns against the Ravens in Week 3. He still leads the Jaguars in red-zone targets and targets inside the 10-yard line. That touchdown upside alone makes him tough to sit, despite the recent struggles.
Allen Hurns, WR -- SIT:The usage has been there in some weeks for Hurns, but not much production has followed. His big-play upside has even been squashed this year with his move to primarily playing slot receiver.
Marqise Lee, WR -- FLEX: If you need a solid floor option in PPR, it's hard to say this, but you can consider Lee. He leads the Jaguars in catches this year and has at least four receptions in every game since Week 1.
Julius Thomas, TE -- SIT: If you can find a reason to play him, be our guest. Thomas' play on the field has left a ton to be desired. The Titans give up sixth-most yards to tight ends, and the position is shallow, but you can't feel too confident here.
Titans
Marcus Mariota, QB - START: We'd put Mariota in the "good not great" streamer category of the week. Mariota has eight passing touchdowns and 138 rushing yards over his last three games, but the Jaguars passing defense isn't a sieve by any means. They've allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards in the NFL and just nine touchdowns through the air.
DeMarco Murray, RB -- START: Play him with impunity. The Titans are a heavy home favorite, which should bring a run-heavy game script. Murray plays well over 90 percent of the team snaps, which is rare even for workhorse standards.
Kendall Wright, WR -- FLEX:Despite going quiet in Week 7, Wright is in a solid spot this week. Tajae Sharpe is injured and appears questionable for this game. Wright runs most of his routes from the slot, which would help him avoid seeing much of Jalen Ramsey.
Rishard Matthews, WR -- SIT:With Sharpe likely out, Matthews will be the one to draw Ramsey's coverage more often than not. Ramsey has stood up well to better receivers than Matthews this season.
Delanie Walker, TE -- START: He got out of his slump last week against the Colts with over 80 yards and a score. The Jaguars haven't given up much production to tight ends on the year, but Walker is just too much of a target hog to sit.
Washington Redskins at Cincinnati Bengals: 9:30 a.m. ET on FOX
Redskins
Kirk Cousins, QB -- START: The Bengals field a solid pass defense by NFL standards, and Cousins finds himself on the road as a low-end streamer. The best part about this game is that Cincinnati could exploit Washington's defense, forcing Cousins and his weapons into a pass-heavy approach.
Redskins RBs -- SIT: No one is really exciting in this group with Matt Jones fumbling and Rob Kelley expected to steal some work. If Jones, who is dealing with a knee injury, misses this game Kelley will have flex appeal, though. Chris Thompson can be a fill-in option regardless for those in PPR leagues.
DeSean Jackson, WR -- FLEX: As frustrating a player as he's ever been, Jackson is once again wildly unpredictable week-to-week. He draws a matchup against a bigger cornerback (Dre Kirkpatrick) and this game should be high-scoring. But really, who knows what you'll get?
Jamison Crowder, WR -- FLEX: The Bengals do a solid job of limiting slot receivers but Crowder's usage was trending up with Jordan Reed on the shelf. If Reed returns Crowder is a much less enticing proposition.
Jordan Reed, TE -- START: If Reed is out there, he's in your lineup and he practiced a bit this week despite not yet being cleared out of the concussion protocol. Rather uncharacteristically, the Bengals give up the eighth-most yards to the tight end position this season.
Bengals
Andy Dalton, QB -- START: Coming off his first 300-yard passing game in five weeks, Dalton is in another solid spot for this game. If Josh Norman is out, then he suddenly becomes a borderline top-10 play.
Jeremy Hill, RB -- START: Only San Francisco is a worse run defense from an efficiency perspective than Washington. Hill should be able to punch it downhill with regularity this week.
Giovani Bernard, RB -- FLEX:Some of that positivity for Hill could spill over into Bernard's outlook, but they play such different roles in the offense. As a home favorite, it's hard to imagine this being a big Gio game.
Tyler Eifert, TE -- START:With six teams on bye, it's hard to imagine that if you have Eifert, you aren't playing him. He's bound to play more than the 25 percent of the snaps his saw in his debut.
Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts: 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS
Chiefs
Alex Smith, QB -- START: Smith finds himself in another stream-worthy matchup this week facing a Colts defense allowing 281 passing yards per game and an 11-to-two TD-to-INT ratio. He's a low-end QB1.
Spencer Ware, RB -- START: The Colts are bleeding points to running backs and Ware is producing at a high level with a bell-cow workload right now. He's a top-five back this week to start.
Jeremy Maclin, WR -- SIT: Maclin hasn't found the end zone since Week 1 and has seen seven or fewer targets in four of six games this year. Until his market share becomes more consistent, he should be benched.
Travis Kelce, TE -- START: Kelce's 2016 production has been disappointing as Smith continues to spread the ball around effectively, with just three targets in each of the last two games. A higher-scoring game against the Colts could be just what Kelce needs to get back on track.
Colts
Andrew Luck, QB -- START: Luck is posting fantasy numbers without most of his top pass catchers. You can't sit him right now, even against a strong Chiefs defense.
Frank Gore, RB -- START: Gore has posted double-digit fantasy points in five of seven games so far, with a season low of 7.8 in Week 1. He's among the safest RB2/flex plays in the league right now.
T.Y. Hilton, WR -- START: With so many players injured, the passing offense runs through Hilton and he's producing week after week, making him impossible to sit.
Jack Doyle, TE -- START: As long as Dwayne Allen remains sidlined with an injury, Doyle will remain a TE1 in fantasy. He's the second-highest scoring tight end over the last two weeks, trailing only Gronk.
Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers: 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX
Cardinals
Carson Palmer, QB - SIT: You can get away with Palmer in a potentially high-scoring game against a weak secondary. However, Palmer has turned this offense over to David Johnson. His ceiling is not at all as tempting as it once was.
Larry Fitzgerald, WR - FLEX:If John Brown and Michael Floyd are both fully integrated in the offense and playing, Fitzgerald does not have the same ceiling. Yet, this is a solid matchup for him to have a fine floor.
John Brown, WR - FLEX:Brown is on track to play and is incredibly tempting as a big-play threat against this slow defense. Brown should run plenty of routes against rookie Zach Sanchez, who has struggled big time since he's entered the starting lineup.
Panthers
Cam Newton, QB -- START: It's not a great spot on paper for Cam Newton, but if the Cardinals are scoring on their defense this will force the Panthers to chase them. Arizona's heavy man coverage defense can be exploited by running quarterbacks when their defenders have their back to the passer.
Jonathan Stewart, RB -- FLEX:Arizona has the 10th ranked run defense in Football Outsiders' DVOA. So, this isn't a good matchup, but Stewart is still a running back playing at home with plenty of opportunity. It's hard to say no to that in this bye and injury-heavy week.
Kelvin Benjamin, WR -- FLEX:The volume is still so secure with Benjamin, but he runs into Patrick Peterson this week. He's as boom-or-bust as ever this week.
Greg Olsen, TE -- START: The Cardinals give up the third-fewest yards to the tight end position this season, but that shouldn't stop you from considering Olsen. At all.
Oakland Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS
Raiders
Derek Carr, QB: START -- The Buccaneers have some major questions at cornerback and the Raiders' strength is at the wide receiver position. That, and a potentially high-scoring game script, makes this a great spot for Carr.
Latavius Murray, RB -- FLEX:The Bucs front seven and run defense is stout. However, Latavius Murray saw 20 touches in his first game back with the Raiders. That makes him a solid bet for a score and a solid floor of yardage.
Amari Cooper, WR -- START:After a rough outing against Jalen Ramsey, Cooper is in a much better spot this week. He'll square off with rookie Vernon Hargreaves on the offensive left side of the field. He could get back to the explosive tone he set in Weeks 5 and 6.
Michael Crabtree, WR -- START: A key player in the clutch for Derek Carr and one of the best route-runners in the NFL, Crabtree is a weekly start. He should toast Brent Grimes a few times when they square off.
Buccaneers
Jameis Winston, QB -- START: With these two defenses and a pair of exciting young offenses, this could be the highest-scoring game of the week. If that's the case, you want to pluck the home starting quarterback. Despite flummoxing the Jaguars in Week 7, the Raiders still lead the league in passing yards allowed.
Jacquizz Rodgers, RB -- START: The Raiders bleed rushing yards and Rodgers continued to hold a massive workload in the Bucs backfield with Doug Martin out. We have no indication that will stop this week.
Mike Evans, WR -- START:On pace to see 200 targets this year, Mike Evans is tearing the world apart while gashing opposing secondaries. The Raiders don't have a prayer of keeping him in check.
Cameron Brate, TE -- START: It didn't come to fruition last week, but Brate still stands to benefit from Vincent Jackson's absence, especially in more shootout game scripts. The Raiders give up the fifth-most yards to the tight end position at a 13.4 per reception average.
Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints: 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX
Seahawks
Russell Wilson, QB -- START: Wilson isn't completely healthy, but he should be good enough to shake off his fantasy doldrums. If not, it's officially panic time.
Christine Michael, RB -- START: Forget what happened last week. Everyone has occasional bad games -- especially against Arizona. This week is C-Woke's "get right" game.
Doug Baldwin, WR -- START: Even with Jimmy Graham's resurgence, Baldwin is still Russell Wilson's favorite target. You think the Saints suddenly have an answer for that? Neauxp.
Jimmy Graham, TE -- START: Did we mention that Graham has been resurrected this season? If that's not enough for you, then ... REVENGE!
Saints
Drew Brees, QB -- START: Brees' bigger games this season have come at home. That's the good news. But this is the toughest defense he's faced all year. That's the bad news.
Mark Ingram, RB -- SIT: Ingram already doesn't score a lot of touchdowns and against the Seahawks, rushing yards are going to be hard to come by. Don't expect much here.
Michael Thomas, WR -- FLEX: Don't look now, but Thomas has quietly become the most consistent receiver on the Saints roster. Expect the rookie to get a lot of looks this week.
Brandin Cooks, WR -- SIT: Cooks is the Saints deep threat. Seattle doesn't often give up big pass plays downfield. Starting Cooks could be an exercise in frustration.
Willie Snead, WR -- FLEX: Snead is a Swiss Army knife in the New Orleans offense, which means he could find multiple ways to get the football in his hands this week.
Coby Fleener, TE -- SIT: Fleener's always been inconsistent. Now he's starting to share more snaps with Josh Hill. Avoid this play unless you're really hurting at TE.
Detroit Lions at Houston Texans: 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX
Lions
Matthew Stafford, QB -- SIT: Stafford is a middle-of-the-road play this week. The Texans haven't faced a lot of great offenses this year, but there are better QB options available.
Lions RBs -- SIT:Theo Riddick is expected back and we're waiting on Dwayne Washington's status, but any Lions RB is a no-go. Even Barry Sanders. Mostly because he's 48 years old.
Marvin Jones, WR -- SIT: After a hot start, Jones' targets have fallen off and he's become touchdown-dependent. A score might be hard to come by this week.
Golden Tate, WR -- FLEX: Tate says being benched motivated him. Maybe that's true. It also helps that the Lions have found new ways to get him open and involved.
Eric Ebron, TE -- SIT: Ebron is back after missing games with multiple injuries. But the Texans have been extremely stingy when it comes to tight ends.
Texans
Brock Osweiler, QB -- START: This is a "break glass in case of emergency" start. Osweiler has been awful all year, but if there's anything that can help, it's Detroit's secondary.
Lamar Miller, RB -- FLEX: If Bill O'Brien could promise us that Lamar Miller would score more touchdowns, we'd feel better. But if nothing else, Miller is a weekly volume play.
DeAndre Hopkins, WR -- START: Right now, if you have Hopkins on your roster, you need to believe he can triumph against positive matchups. This is one of those matchups.
Will Fuller, WR -- FLEX: Fuller's only posted one good game in the last month. But this feels like a chance for him to offer some decent WR3 value in most leagues.
C.J. Fiedorowicz, TE -- START: Is he playing the Lions? Check. Is he a player not named Zach Ertz? Check. Time to give Fiedorowicz a look for at least this week.
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills: 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS
Patriots
LeGarrette Blount, RB -- START: Not much about Blount's usage rates have changed since Tom Brady returned to action.
James White, RB -- SIT: White's value has been buoyed by touchdowns in recent weeks. The Bills don't allow many receiving yards or scores to RBs.
Julian Edelman, WR -- SIT: A touchdown-dependent receiver who's not scoring touchdowns? That's not how you win. Feel free to sit him down anytime now.
Rob Gronkowski, TE -- START: Don't sit Gronk. Don't sit Gronk. Are you thinking about sitting Gronk? You shouldn't. You shouldn't sit Gronk. Don't sit Gronk.
Bills
Tyrod Taylor, QB -- SIT: How Taylor has continued to succeed despite any real weapons is a mystery. It will be hard to count on that again this week.
LeSean McCoy, RB -- FLEX: As a workhorse, it's hard to sit Shady. But if his hamstring isn't right, it's also hard to see him having any real success against the Patriots.
Mike Gillislee, RB -- FLEX: This is only if McCoy can't play. The Bills are still a run-heavy offense with works in Gillislee's favor.
Robert Woods, WR -- SIT: We know there are six teams on a bye. But are you really that shorthanded at WR? Oh, you are? Well ... good luck to you then.
Charles Clay, TE -- SIT: He's second on the team in targets. With 36. In seven games. If you're not a mathematician, let us sum it up. It's not good.
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns: 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS
Jets
Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB -- START: He's baaaaack! Consider Fitz a one-week spot start against the Browns. If you can live with a pick or two, he could also rack up yards and touchdowns.
Matt Forte, RB -- FLEX: Forte could be upgraded to a full-fledged "start" if he were guaranteed 30 carries. Alas with Bilal Powell likely out again this week, it could probably happen.
Brandon Marshall, RB -- START: Start him because he'll be a target hog. Start him because it's the Browns secondary. Start him because you want to show the world you care.
Quincy Enunwa, WR -- FLEX: Enunwa hasn't consistently been a player you'd consider starting. But this is a week where he could earn a look as the No. 2 target in the offense.
Browns
Josh McCown, QB -- SIT: It looks like he's back and ready to start again. That doesn't mean he has to start for your fantasy team this week.
Isaiah Crowell, RB -- FLEX: The matchup isn't a great one, but Crowell should be a volume play as the Browns try to establish the run.
Terrelle Pryor, WR -- START: We pray to Orthopedimes, the god of hamstrings ... please let Terrelle Pryor be okay so that he may run wild through the Jets secondary. Amen.
Gary Barnidge, TE -- SIT: Hopefully McCown's return means good things for Barnidge. The Jets have been pretty "meh" against tight ends this year. Let's hope it continues.
San Diego Chargers at Denver Broncos: 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS
Chargers
Philip Rivers, QB -- SIT: Rivers posted mediocre fantasy numbers when he last faced Denver, and that was in San Diego.
Melvin Gordon, RB -- START: Gordon has turned into the Cris Carter of running backs in 2016 -- all he does is score touchdowns. His 10 scores lead all backs, and there's no way to sit him given his volume, either.
Chargers, WRs -- SIT: This group of speedsters is playing well, but they're splitting up targets too evenly and heading into too tough of a matchup to trust. Find a spot start instead, but if you're desperate Tyrell Williams or Travis Benjamin could be rolled out in the flex.
Chargers TEs -- SIT:Antonio Gates has seen his snap percentage rise as he's gotten healthier, while Hunter Henry's has dipped. There's a ton of risk trusting either tight end on the road in Denver this week.
Broncos
Trevor Siemian, QB -- SIT: While Siemian has played really well in real life, he's topped 13.5 fantasy points just once this year. There are better streaming options available.
Devontae Booker, RB -- START: With C.J. Anderson suffering a knee injury and potentially missing several weeks, Booker just found himself in the running for waiver-wire add of the year. He's a must-start this week against the Chargers.
Emmanuel Sanders & Demaryius Thomas, WRs -- FLEX: Through seven weeks, Sanders and Thomas rank as the WR14 and WR15 in standard scoring, respectively. The Denver passing game runs through these two and both are fine starts in Week 8.
Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons: 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX
Packers
Aaron Rodgers, QB -- START: The Packers have retooled their offense to feature more short, rhythm passes to help Rodgers get right. So far, so good, and he's facing an Atlanta passing defense that doesn't look like it could stop the Play 60 Kid from a few years ago.
Knile Davis, RB -- FLEX: This is a bit of a risk, but it seems like the Packers would like to get an actual ground game going. With a over a week to see practice reps and learn the playbook, Davis should see a fair amount of opportunity in what figures to be a high-scoring game.
Randall Cobb, WR -- START: Cobb's 36 targets over the last three weeks are the most in the NFL, and the Falcons give up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to receivers from the slot, per PFF's Scott Barrett. You do the math.
Jordy Nelson, WR -- FLEX: Nelson saw a diminished role in the Packers' quick-passing offense last week, but is still the team's deep threat and a beast in the red zone. Even if this is the beginning of a new wide receiver era in Green Bay, Nelson is worth a flex thanks to his touchdown-upside.
Ty Montgomery, WR -- START: Montgomery is the only player in the NFL to have back-to-back 10 reception games in 2016. His role is growing in Green Bay, and fantasy owners should ride this wave as it rolls on.
Davante Adams, WR -- FLEX There's no way in hell Adams repeat's his impressive Week 8 performance. However, his nose for the end zone in 2016 (five touchdowns in six games) makes him worth a shot in the flex.
Falcons
Devonta Freeman, RB -- START: With Tevin Coleman (hamstring) not practicing so far this week, Freeman looks to be in line for a featured back workload. He's an RB1 until Coleman gets right (then he's a weekly flex play).
Tevin Coleman, RB -- SIT (INJURY): Even if Coleman "plays" this week, let him ride the fantasy pine. A hamstring injury for an explosive player like Coleman is the worst type of injury.
Julio Jones, WR -- START: One of the league's best wideouts against one of the worst secondaries. Julio could set records.
Mohamed Sanu, WR -- SIT: Sanu could be played in desperation, but his 16.3 percent target share doesn't inspire a ton of confidence.