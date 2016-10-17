Week 7 waiver wire: Streaming defenses to target

While the Packers team got manhandled by Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in Lambeau Field, the defense held up its end of the bargain in fantasy. The Packers sacked Prescott twice, intercepted him once and recovered a fumble as well. This unit is the strength of the Packers team, and they'll face Brian Hoyer and the Bears on a short week in Green Bay on Thursday. While Hoyer has kept a relatively clean sheet thus far (zero interceptions and just four sacks in 2016), a meltdown game is coming. It's only a matter of time. Could that be this week against a Packers defense that might be a bit angry after an embarassing home loss? Potentially. Either way, the Packers defense has proven to be a steady contributor averaging over three sacks and one turnover per game. This stop unit is worth trotting out again in Week 7.