Week 7 Spoiler Alert: Vikings, Bills fall; Jets, Jaguars win

This week: 1-0; Last week: 11-4; Season heading into Week 7: 50-42.
The Vikings have been shopping for CBs from the free-agent bin all offseason. Their latest acquisition might prove to be a bargain. Minnesota has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with Bashaud Breeland, Mike Garafolo reports.
The Titans have agreed to terms with wrestler Adam Coon, who missed out on qualifying for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Tom Pelissero reports. The 26-year old, attempting to play football for the first time since he graduated high school in 2013, will work with Tennessee's OL.