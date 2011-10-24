Week 7 observations: Battered 'Skins could be in for major slide

But Palmer had ample struggles the past two to three years and had his share of health issues, so there's no way to guarantee he returns to form. Palmer is set to make $12.5 million in 2012, $5 million of which is guaranteed. Should the worst-case scenario develop, and should his health be an issue, this could end up being the equivalent of a two-year, $15 million deal. The Raiders are obviously hoping he plays out this contract through 2014 and delivers playoff wins.