Week 7 notes: Carolina Panthers suddenly a model organization

1) Revis' return. There are plenty of reasons why Darrelle Revis chose to return to the New York Jets -- yup, finance was prominent among them -- but there was really just one closer on the franchise's side. That was Jackie Davidson, and not just because she was the lead negotiator on the deal. Davidson built a strong relationship with the all-planet corner before his departure from New York in 2013, and so she was counted on to vouch for Revis, since new GM Mike Maccagnan and coach Todd Bowles (despite both having heard good things) had no direct experience working with him. So with the Jets and Patriots meeting Sunday, Revis has, again, switched sides in this heated rivalry -- something that wasn't necessarily easy for him to do. Back in March, Revis was very amenable to the idea of staying in Foxborough. "Darrelle loved playing for (Bill) Belichick," said one source with knowledge of Revis' mindset. He liked, in particular, the way the Patriots coach challenged him intellectually, and saw the business-like culture was a fit for him. On the other hand, Revis felt connected to the Jets, since the organization had made such a huge investment in him personally over the years (starting with the draft-day trade-up), provided him with a chance to become a Namath-like figure in its lore, and sits in the shadow of New York City, a place he truly loves. In the end, if the money was close between the Jets and 30 other clubs, it was always going to be the Jets. If the cash was close between the Patriots and 30 other clubs, he'd have picked the Patriots. If the Pats and Jets were close? Anyone's guess. But it wasn't close. The difference in structure between Revis' deal and Devin McCourty's contract provides a good illustration of the difference in the Pats' and Jets' offers -- and so this decision became academic. Two loose ends to tie up while we're here. First, Revis might routinely get top dollar, but that doesn't mean he always clears the table of every dime. Two offseasons ago, there were two clubs, according to a source, willing to take on the $16 million-per-year the Bucs were paying Revis, and he took $4 million less in New England. Second, when the Patriots signed Revis, the team wanted a second year on the deal for cap purposes, so the player's camp asked that a roster bonus be built into in that year to force the club to cut him in time for the start of free agency. The team insisted it be an option bonus. Why? Because with an option bonus, the Patriots would be in line to take home a compensatory pick. With a roster bonus, they'd get nothing. Pretty smart, and it'll probably give the Patriots an extra third-rounder.