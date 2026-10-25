NFL Week 7 injuries to monitor for Sunday's games
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest injury updates ahead of Week 7's Sunday games.
- READ: Week 7 injury report
INJURIES
- S Budda Baker (groin/illness; questionable) is expected to play against Denver, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- WR Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder; questionable) is not expected to play against San Francisco, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Zaccheaus is officially inactive.
- DE Za'Darius Smith (neck; questionable) is expected to play Sunday, per Rapoport. Smith is officially active.
- DT Gervon Dexter (hamstring; questionable) is expected to play Sunday, per Rapoport. Dexter is officially active.
INJURIES
- CB Patrick Surtain II (ankle; questionable) is unlikely to play Sunday against Atlanta, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. There is a good chance he returns next week.
INJURIES
- RB Mike Washington Jr. (foot/back) is a game-time decision against the Rams, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.
INJURIES
- WR Puka Nacua (calf; questionable): Los Angeles is optimistic that Nacua will play Sunday against the Raiders, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
INJURIES
- RB Breece Hall (quad; questionable) is unlikely to play Sunday against Miami, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Hall is officially inactive.
INJURIES
- LB Uchenna Nwosu (hip; questionable) is expected to play Sunday against Kansas City, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
- S Nick Emmanwori (hip; questionable) is expected to play Sunday, Rapoport reported.