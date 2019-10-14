Week 7 fantasy football waiver wire targets

Josh Allen is the top waiver wire add of Week 7 if you're in need of a quarterback. Allen's ownership dipped during the Bills bye week, and he is now available in 60 percent of NFL.com leagues. Allen has scored 18 or more fantasy points in nine of his last 11 games since returning from a mid-season injury dating back to last year and now gets Miami (twice), Philadelphia, Washington, and Cleveland over the next six weeks. Allen is set up to be a league-winner down the stretch once again. ... Chase Edmonds won't keeping scoring in a limited role like has in each of the last two games, but he's turned his 25 opportunities into a hyper-efficient 190 yards from scrimmage over the past three weeks. Edmonds is going to continue to see 8-12 touches every week, which puts him on the FLEX radar during the byes. You also don't need me to tell you that Edmonds remains one of the top handcuffs to stash, too. ... Go check and see if Devin Singletary was dropped in your league over the past few weeks! Singletary flashed with 155 total yards on just 15 touches in his first two games and was clearly the Bills lead back in their season opener, playing on 70 percent of snaps. Singletary is back practicing off of his hamstring injury that caused him to miss three games. The rookie has the most upside in the Bills backfield, by far.