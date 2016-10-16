Week 7 fantasy football waiver-wire targets

Jamaal Charles was back for the Chiefs and found the end zone against the Raiders, but the team made it clear Ware is the feature back while Charles gets his legs back under him. Ware out-touched Charles 26-11, and outgained him 163-47 thanks in part to playing on 40 snaps compared to Charles' 15. This split should even out in the future, but Ware isn't going away in this backfield and might be the more valuable fantasy back for the rest of the season. If Ware's owner made the mistake of cutting him loose in the wake of Charles' return (as several thousand owners in NFL.com leagues did), make them pay and add Ware immediately. Up next for Ware and the Chiefs is a date with a Saints defense that has allowed a league-high 11 rushing touchdowns this season. FAAB suggestion: 25-30 percent.