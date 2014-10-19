Week 7 fantasy football notebook

» Now that the record-breaking is out of the way, the spotlight has shifted to Ronnie Hillman who has a pair of touchdown runs. That whooshing sound you hear is Montee Ball's fantasy value in freefall. - MG
» While all eyes are (understandably) on Manning, Colin Kaepernick has had a decent first half. Kap has posted 12-plus first half points -- and that's with the dropped TD pass by Anquan Boldin. If he can start picking up yards with his legs, a big second half could be in the offing. - MG
» Peyton Manning is threatening to take all of the drama out of this game early. With two quick first quarter touchdown passes, Manning not only tied Brett Favre's record and gave the Broncos a quick 14-0 advantage, but it could make Frank Gore fairly irrelevant to the 49ers game plan unless things change. Then again, Manning could always give us another seven-touchdown night. Stay tuned. - MG
» DeMarco Murray's steam-rolling of the NFL continues as he's now the first running back in NFL history to rush for 100-plus yards in the first seven games of the season. He added a touchdown for good measure today, too. For the Giants, Odell Beckham caught his second touchdown on the day. Yeah, this kid is good. - AG
» The Cardinals seem to have quite a running back committee forming as Andre Ellington has 130 yards from scrimmage and seems to be doing all the heavy lifting, but Stepfan Taylor is the Arizona back with two scores and more fantasy points on the day. Frustrating to say the least for Ellington owners, but you can't be upset with his yardage total.* - MF *
» The connection between Tony Romo and his young tight end Gavin Escobar appears to be growing, as the duo have connected for their third touchdown in two games now. - AG
» Keenan Allen had a couple of quick catches in today's game, giving us hope that he would turn things around. That hope turns out to be false. He's still sitting on three receptions for 22 yards while Malcom Floyd and Antonio Gates have regained their spots as Philip Rivers' top targets. Allen, meanwhile, regains his spot on a milk carton. *- MG *
» The New York Giants responded to the early Dallas lead with Eli Manning throwing touchdown passes to Daniel Fells and Odell Beckham. Not to be outdone, Romo responded with a touchdown pass to Terrance Williams, tying this game up at 14-14 heading into halftime. - AG
» The Cardinals are out to a 14-0 lead in the first half as Michael Floyd scored his second touchdown in as many games. It was a 33-yard scoring reception to be exact. It's a good sign for a wideout who hadn't scored until last week. His arrow is definitely trending upward. *- MF *
» For Arizona, it was Stepfan Taylor who got into the end zone first on a 2-yard touchdown reception. Taylor has three carries for 14 yards and the score, while Andre Ellington has already racked up 50 yards from scrimmage on six touches. *- MF *
» The Dallas offense is picking up right where it left off. DeMarco Murray is running hard and Tony Romo is extending plays and finding open receivers. No one was more open than Gavin Escobar on his 15-yard touchdown reception, though. - AG
» Sammy Watkins exploded on Sunday with eight receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns, including the tying score with one second left that eventually led to a game-winning PAT for the Bills. It's Watkins' biggest fantasy day of the season, and although he's been inconsistent as rookie wideouts are known to be, he remains the most valueable receiver in Buffalo. *- MF *
» The Browns offense was perfectly awful today, but Andrew Hawkins posted another nice stat line. He continues to be an under the radar WR option. Take advantage now. Josh Gordon's return is drawing ever closer in Week 12. - MG
» Panthers wide receiver Brenton Bersin just caught a touchdown pass from Derek Anderson, which helped 0.0 percent of fantasy leagues. Yes, this game got that out of hand. - AG
» Who needs Percy Harvin? Russell Wilson continues to be a beast. He's once again over 100 rushing yards and has topped 300 passing yards. Start. Him. Every. Week. - MG
» Guess the wideout: Eight catches, 96 yards and a touchdown. Give up? Roddy White ladies and gentlemen. He's just about the only good thing going on for the Falcons today as they trail Baltimore 20-6 late in the fourth quarter. *- MF *
» Cam Newton owners can breathe a sigh of relief, as he just hit Kelvin Benjamin for the Panthers first touchdown of the day. A friendly reminder that garbage points are still points. We'll take what we can get! - AG
» Andrew Luck and Ahmad Bradshaw have connected on another passing touchdown. That is Bradshaw's sixth receiving touchdown on the season. - AG
» It's been a huge day for Matt Forte as he has he has eclipsed 20 fantasy point for the third straight game with his second touchdown. He now has five total touchdowns and over 400 yards from scrimmage in his last three games. #Kaboom *- MF *
» Andrew Luck has found his favorite touchdown-scorer once again, connecting with Dwayne Allen for a 32-yard score. The Bengals offensive struggles have continued in the second half as the team has just two first downs in the game. - AG
» The Lions are fighting back against the Saints now thanks to a Joique Bell touchdown. Bell has been running hard for the Lions, but they're still struggling offensively without Calvin Johnson in the lineup. - AG
» With Knowshon Moreno out for the season, the Dolphins' backfield is Lamar Miller's to own. He's taking advantage of his opportunity today and has 63 total yards and a rushing touchdown for his fourth straight double-digit fantasy point total. Miller Time can be trusted with RB1 upside every week going forward. * - MF *
» The Packers have scored five touchdowns with five different players today. The latest was a 21-yard strike from Aaron Rodgers to his talented rookie wideout Davante Adams. It's officially getting ugly in Green Bay. - AG
» Welp Kirk Cousins, it's been fun. Welcome Colt McCoy to the ball game. And then he promptly throws a TD to Pierre Garcon. So that happened. - MG
» The Saints are faring well against the league's top defense coming out of their bye. They've now taken a 17-3 lead over the Lions thanks to a Drew Brees touchdown toss to Kenny Stills. It's not Jimmy Graham, but Brees owners at least will take it. - AG
» Chicago has begun chipping away at Miami's lead, getting on the board for the first time today with a 10-yard touchdown catch by Matt Forte. It's Forte's second receiving score on the season, and fourth overall. He's got his fourth straight double-digit fantasy point total, and there's a lot of time left to play.*- MF *
» Losing Fred Jackson was bad enough, but now C.J. Spiller has been carted off the field as well. It looked like a serious upper body injury. Anthony Dixon and Frank Summers are the remaining active backs for Buffalo. Spiller has been ruled out for the game with a shoulder injury. *- MF *
» Rookie Sammy Watkins caught his third touchdown of the season on a 26-yard reception in the second quarter against the Vikings. He's been pretty inconsistent thus far, but it's still nice to see him get on the board. *- MF *
» And Cordarrelle Pattersonfinally scored his second touchdown of the season on a short catch. Don't beat yourself up if you left CP on your bench this week--it makes sense if you relegated him to the fantasy pine until he proves that he's more involved in the Vikings offense. It's a good sign that he got the red zone look though.*- MF *
» It's turning into a boat race in Green Bay, and we haven't even hit halftime. Randall Cobb now has his eighth touchdown of the season on a 3-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers. Here's a stat that will rile Panthers fans: both Nelson and Cobb have a single catch that has gone for more yards than the entire Panthers team has gained in this game. That's what we call #ungood. - AG
» The Bears have a hole to climb out of after Miami went up 14-0 in the second quarter on a 10-yard touchdown reception by Mike Wallace. This guy is the truth. He's now got five touchdowns on the season. Dolphins tight end Charles Clay also got in on the scoring action earlier in the game. *- MF *
» Indianapolis has now taken a 10-0 lead over the Bengals thanks to an Ahmad Bradhsaw 1-yard touchdown plunge. Trent Richardson and Bradshaw both are averaging over 5 yards per carry, while Andrew Luck has connected on 10 of his 16 passes. The Bengals offense, meanwhile, is struggling to get anything going. - AG
» Bad news for Fred Jackson owners. The veteran was carted off the field after suffering what looked like a groin injury before the end of the first quarter. It'd be a huge loss for Buffalo, but could mean good things for C.J. Spiller owners. Jackson has been ruled out for the game. *- MF *
» In classic Saints fashion, Drew Brees threw a touchdown pass to a guy no one has ever heard of. We have an early leader in the clubhouse for Week 7's "That Helps No One" champion in fullback Austin Johnson, who caught the 13-yard score from Brees. - AG
» Hail Shoelace! Denard Robinson stepped into the Jaguars starting running back role today and has done some nice things in the first half with 62 yards on just seven carries. We might have a Jacksonville running back we can trust. Stay tuned on that one. - MG
» Just to keep things interesting, the Packers rotated in James Starks on their latest drive, and he rewarded them with a 13-yard touchdown run. We're dangerously close to a rout in Green Bay. What I wrote previously about Cam Newton throwing it a lot to comeback still holds true. We hope. - AG
» After forcing the Panthers to punt, the Packers drove right back down the field for an Eddie Lacy touchdown run. It's 14-0 in Green Bay and we aren't even 10 minutes into the first quarter. Hey, at least Cam Newton will have to throw it a lot to comeback! - AG
» Owen Daniels got things started in Baltimore with a 5-yard touchdown grab on the Ravens' first possession. Baltimore was setup in great field position by a pass-interference call against the Falcons on a deep ball to Steve Smith Sr. and capitalized on the opportunity. It's a windy one in Charm City, which could impact the passing game on both sides of the ball.*- Matt Franciscovich *
» That didn't take long. Aaron Rodgers found a wide open Jordy Nelson for a 59-yard touchdown for the first score the day in Week 7. - Alex Gelhar
» Well now, there were some surprises in this week's set of inactives. We're looking at you, Jimmy Graham. His return has thrown a monkey wrench in the plans of a lot of fantasy enthusiasts. As for less surprising news, miracles didn't happen in Detroit which means that Calvin Johnson isn't playing. It should be an interesting Sunday. - Marcas Grant