Week 7 fantasy football matchups, starts and sits

Jameis Winston suffered an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder last week and his status for Sunday is up in the air. Whether Winston plays or Ryan Fitzpatrick fills in doesn't matter to me, as I'm sitting quarterbacks against the Bills. They've allowed just two passing touchdowns this year versus eight interceptions to go along with 248.8 passing yards per game. Through five games they've allowed QB22, QB22, QB28, QB27, and QB15 performances. I'd still trust Doug Martin against this front, though. The Bills have allowed a rushing touchdown to a running back in each of their last three games, and 90-plus yards to opposing backs in two of their last three games. Martin has handled nearly 80 percent of the backfield carries since his return in Week 5, so he should have plenty of opportunities to produce and score. While the Bills have limited opposing passing touchdowns, they've been generous in terms of yardage to receivers, allowing the 10th-most yards per game to the position (158.2). Mike Evans should be started as usual, as his volume (9.6 targets per game) always puts him in position to score. DeSean Jackson found the end zone last week but didn't have the big game we thought he might. He'll get another chance against the Bills, who have been beaten for 330 yards and a touchdown this year from the right wide receiver position (where DJax lines up 42 percent of the time). Cameron Brate is tied for first in tight end receiving touchdowns with four and is sixth in receiving yards, despite playing one fewer game than everyone ranked ahead of him. He's a locked-in TE1 regardless of matchup. His eight red-zone targets are tied for second among all tight ends. The Tampa Bay defense is banged up, on the road, and getting whooped up and down the field. Hard pass.