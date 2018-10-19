Week 7 fantasy football matchups preview

On paper, the matchup doesn't look too appealing but Philip Rivers and company have quietly been one of the NFL's most consistent offenses, averaging more than 400 yards and nearly 30 points per game. That should give you some faith to keep Rivers in your lineup. Certainly Melvin Gordon has been too much of a dual threat to sit at any point this season and Austin Ekeler has contributed to make the Chargers backfield one of the league's most fearsome. Fantasy managers have been frustrated by Keenan Allen's lack of production but it's hard to ignore his target share. The Williamses -- Mike and Tyrell -- have been hard to predict in recent weeks but I still like Mike to have the higher ceiling. Considering my feelings about the Titans offense, starting the Chargers defense is a no-brainer.