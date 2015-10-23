Week 7 fantasy football matchups preview

After a rough start to the season, Forsett has bounced-back with three straight double digit fantasy outings. He ran more effectively, but part of his recent surge was pure volume -- he touched the ball 76 times over the last three weeks, compared to 51 over the first three. However, his upside this year has been capped by his troubles getting into the end zone, as he has scored on just one percent of his carries (lowest in the league among backs with 50-plus attempts who have scored at least once). Forsett is on the RB3 radar this week, though, as the Cardinals have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points per attempt to opposing rushers (0.694) and have conceded a meager 3.72 ypc average -- and that includes Toddy Gurley gashing them heavily a few weeks back.