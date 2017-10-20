Week 7 Cheat Sheet: Falcons vs. Pats in SB LI rematch

Did you know this was a rematch of Super Bowl LI, in which the Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons? Of course you did. Everyone remembers the epic comeback. The question is whether the Super Bowl failure, coupled with the blown leads this season, will cripple the Falcons Sunday night at Foxborough. Matt Ryan has struggled under Steve Sarkisian this season. Ryan's passer rating has dropped 29.8 points from 2016 to 2017, the largest drop among 24 QBs to qualify as passers in both seasons. The deep ball and sideline throws have been particularly problematic. Ryan's passer rating has dropped 42.8 points from 2016 to 2017 on throws outside the numbers, per Next Gen Stats. Part of those struggles are due to the lack of targets to Julio Jones (something coach Dan Quinn said this week he'd like to see improve). Jones is averaging a career-low 73.4 receiving YPG this season. Ryan and Jones have a great matchup against a Patriots defense that ranks dead last in passing yards per game allowed (323.0), yards per play (6.9), and total yards per game (447.2).