Week 7 Cheat Sheet: Can Cam keep winning?

There are a plethora of matchups to watch in this game, including the Jets' defensive front seven versus the Pats' offensive line. Malcolm Butler versus Brandon Marshall. The list goes on. One that might not be so obvious is the role Dion Lewis will play Sunday afternoon. While the Jets boast one of the strongest front sevens in the NFL and a stout secondary led by Darrelle Revis, their linebackers aren't great in coverage. Last week, shifty Redskins back Chris Thompson caught six passes. Look for Tom Brady to exploit mismatches to get Lewis in space. The satellite back has been lethal in the Patriots' quick pass spread attack and almost impossible to tackle in the open field. If the Jets can't neutralize him Sunday, Brady will use the back to pick them apart.