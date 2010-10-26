Week 7 awards watch: Big Ben moving into MVP conversation

That sampling of numbers would make him a worthy Most Valuable Player candidate at anytime, but it has been his impact on the offense as a whole that has him on the radar. Roethlisberger has added a big-play element that had been missing. The Steelers only connected on 12 passes over 20 yards during their first four games, but have completed 14 passes of 20-plus yards since the two-time Super Bowl winner returned.