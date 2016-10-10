Week 6 waiver wire: Streaming defenses to target

So far in 2016, the Green Bay defense and not the offense has been the team's most dominant unit. They allow a league-low 2.0 yards per carry and are one of just two teams to not allow a run of 20-plus yards (the Vikings are the other). The Packers also rank fifth in sacks despite having only played in four games. It'll be strength against strength when Dallas rolls into Lambeau Field on Sunday, as the Cowboys lead the league in rushing attempts (169) and rank fifth in yards per carry (4.6) thanks to the early-season performance of Ezekiel Elliott. If the Packers front seven can keep Elliott in check, the pass-rush could be able to get to Dak Prescott, who gets sacked on roughly 6.5 percent of his drop backs so far. The Dallas offense has been stingy in terms of giving up fantasy points to opposing defenses, but the Packers look set up to buck that trend at home and are available in over 70 percent of NFL.com leagues.