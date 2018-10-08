Week 6 Waiver Wire Deep Dive: Breaking down Eagles running backs

I'm not entirely sure what is going on with Taylor's usage. His snap rate increased for four-straight games in Weeks 1-4 (13 percent, 41 percent, 52 percent, 63 percent) and then cratered back down to 46 percent in Week 5. For whatever reason, the Titans coaching staff does not trust Taylor in a full-time role. Taylor ran behind Nick Williams and Tajae Sharpe in the preseason and, once again, Taylor (15 routes run, per PFF) was behind Sharpe (21) in Week 5. Still, the Titans' desperately need a second fiddle with Delanie Walker (ankle) done for the season and Rishard Matthews (released) on the free agent streets. Taylor is averaging 2.17 yards gained per pass route run, ranking 19th-best out of 83 receivers (PFF data). He's worth a WR5/6 stash once the Titans' schedule eases in a few weeks.