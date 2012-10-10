Week 6 Thursday Night Football fantasy matchup

Published: Oct 10, 2012 at 01:10 PM

Two teams going in opposite directions -- the Steelers coming off a hard-fought win over their in-state rivals, while the Titans are trying to bounce back after being pasted by the Vikings. But it's a new week, with new fantasy possibilities. Here we go...

Byes: Panthers, Bears, Jaguars, Saints

Analysis: The Titans defense has been a balm for fantasy owners needing jumpstarts from their players. Look for Ben Roethlisberger to show up big tonight, throwing at least one touchdown. Rashard Mendenhall should back up his solid performance from last week as well. This could be one of Chris Johnson's better weeks, but it won't be good enough to consider putting him in your lineup. Nate Washington could have decent production, but don't expect too much.

