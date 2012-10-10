Week 6 Thursday Night Football fantasy matchup

Analysis: The Titans defense has been a balm for fantasy owners needing jumpstarts from their players. Look for Ben Roethlisberger to show up big tonight, throwing at least one touchdown. Rashard Mendenhall should back up his solid performance from last week as well. This could be one of Chris Johnson's better weeks, but it won't be good enough to consider putting him in your lineup. Nate Washington could have decent production, but don't expect too much.