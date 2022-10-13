Week 6 Thursday inactives: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears

- WHERE: Soldier Field (Chicago)
- WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video, NFL+
COMMANDERS
- QB Sam Howell
- RB Jonathan Williams
- WR Jahan Dotson
- TE Logan Thomas
- OT Sam Cosmi
- CB William Jackson
- S Percy Butler
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson says he's "feeling better" after getting a shoulder injection. Wilson (right shoulder) was limited in Thursday's practice heading into Monday's game versus the Chargers.
Cowboys pass rusher Demarcus Lawrence doesn't want to hear the name Jalen Hurts. At least not until Sunday night, anyway, when Philly hosts Dallas in a crucial NFC East clash.
In each of Cleveland's losses, Jacoby Brissett has thrown a backbreaking interception, and they've all come within the final three minutes of regulation.
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Jason Peters spent more than a decade in Philadelphia, so he knows Eagles fans quite well and what he's in for this weekend in a highly anticipated showdown between NFC East rivals.
Bernhard Raimann's debut as a starter could've gone better, but the Colts aren't fazed by Raimann's showing, instead showing their support by keeping him in the lineup.
Despite a groin injury keeping him out of Wednesday's practice, Micah Parsons said there is "no question" he will play Sunday in his Cowboys' much-ballyhooed showdown with the undefeated Eagles.
Aaron Rodgers said his thumb was sore from the final hit he took in the loss to the Giants. A day later, the QB is sitting out of Packers practice. Fear not, Packers fans: Matt LaFleur told reporters he isn't worried about Rodgers' status.
NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.
The Ravens announced on Wednesday that rookie David Ojabo and fellow outside linebacker Tyus Bowser returned to practice.
The league announced on Wednesday that, if necessary, the Cardinals-Seahawks game on Sunday would move from its originally scheduled 4:05 p.m. ET start to 5:30 p.m. ET if the Mariners force a Game 4 in Seattle in the American League Divisional Series.
