Week 6 predictions: Texans handle Packers; 49ers exact revenge

Despite near losses to the lowly Browns and Chiefs over the past two weeks, the sky isn't falling in Baltimore (or Dallas, for that matter). The issue with the Ravens is a run defense that has really struggled as of late. Baltimore currently ranks 20th in the category after finishing second in 2011. Meanwhile, the anarchy in Dallas and all the chit chat on Twitter centers around Tony Romo and his five interceptions vs. the Chicago Bears. Putrid pass protection and miscommunication between Romo and his receivers has much to do with those turnovers. The Ravens don't present the pass rush that Chicago does, but Romo and Dez Bryant can't have any misfires on the road in Baltimore. Ravens by three.