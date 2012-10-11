Week 6 predictions: Texans handle Packers; 49ers exact revenge

For the third week in a row, I'm predicting a safety (these predictions are tough to come by). Unfortunately, the safety Ryan Kerrigan produces -- his second huge defensive play in as many weeks -- won't be enough for the Washington Redskins. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder has been absolutely outstanding this season, throwing six touchdowns to just two interceptions ( both last week), boasting a 95.5 passer rating. The only time he struggles is on third down, when his rating dips to 74.4. Problem is, opposing quarterbacks have thrown for more yards on first down versus the Redskins than against any other team in the league. Washington has allowed more passing yards on first down than Dallas has on all three downs combined.