Week 6 predictions: Chiefs, Saints stay unbeaten; Jets win again

Week 6 picks are on the way, but as with any decent tease, we have to get something you don't care about out of the way first.
You know, kinda like Rocky III, where we had to watch Stallone getting all pimped out and big headed, fighting Thunderlips for charity, before seeing the real goods: the press conference at which Mr. T challenges Rocky while flaunting the kind of jacket your mom had you wear with red boots when you were 5.
In my write-up about the Colts in the Week 6 Power Rankings, I ranked the quarterbacks as such: 1) Peyton Manning, 2) Tom Brady, tied at 3) Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers, 5) Ben Roethlisberger and 6) Andrew Luck. Got a lot of feedback on this, particularly when it came to putting Luck behind the Pittsburgh signal-caller.
Hey guys, I read you. But I'm not just weighing this year alone. Roethlisberger has had no help from his line, no running game (although promising rookie Le'Veon Bell is now healthy) and nothing like Reggie Wayne or a defense that is creating turnovers. Not to mention, Luck has 21 career starts and a playoff loss under his belt. Roethlisberger, by contrast, has two rings, and he played valiantly in getting to the Super Bowl for the third time. I actually was afraid I had Luck too high, that I'd overreacted to his limited -- though often brilliant -- catalogue.
Now that this whole QB deal is behind us, we can get to the games ... which include tough road assignments for both Roethlisberger and Luck. One of those guys will go home happy. As for the rest, feel free to share your thoughts ... @Harrison_NFL is the place. We read them all.
OK, let's get to it.
I don't see the Cardinals winning this NFC West game on the back of their defense. Yes, Arizona has kicked the butts of opponents who have tried to run the football against them. Yes, the 49ers will attempt to play power football anyway. Yes, they'll fail miserably, then try again -- something like 30 carries for 78 yards from the Niners' backs wouldn't surprise me. However, while Arizona's secondary has talent, San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick should be able to make plays, especially with the help of tight end Vernon Davis. All that said, both offenses will be sluggish; the score at halftime probably will be 6-3 or 3-3. But then I see the 49ers' defense intercepting Carson Palmer to set up a clinching touchdown.