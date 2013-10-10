Week 6 predictions: Chiefs, Saints stay unbeaten; Jets win again

The good news for the Jaguars: Blaine Gabbert, who has a hamstring problem, won't be starting. The bad news: Everybody else still will. OK, so playing without Gabbert might get the Jags to within 30. Jacksonville could actually make a game out of this if it had a quarterback capable of throwing for 500 yards, but since it doesn't, perhaps leaning on the ground game -- and limiting Peyton Manning's snaps -- is the way to go. Problem is, when it comes to ground games, Jacksonville has the NFL's worst, averaging 2.65 yards per carry. All snark aside, what can the Jaguars do? Get turnovers on special teams and get physical with the Broncos receivers on those short routes -- and, well, hope for more turnovers. Denver has all the matchups when it comes to the receivers vs. defensive backs, so playing numbers and avoiding risky blitz packages would be smart. Manning has a 147.6 passer rating -- 147.6!!!!! -- versus the blitz this season. #JAXvsDEN