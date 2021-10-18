Week 6 Monday night inactives: Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans

- WHERE: Nissan Stadium
- WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN
Bills
- RB Matt Breida
- DE A.J. Epenesa
- OT Tommy Doyle
- DT Vernon Butler
- DL Boogie Basham
Titans
- WR Josh Reynolds
- RB Mekhi Sargent
- OLB John Simon
- LB Monty Rice
The 49ers might be switching QBs again -- this time back to their starter. Jimmy Garoppolo participated in practice Monday, while rookie Trey Lance was sidelined with his knee injury.
The Vikings have placed Patrick Peterson on injured reserve after the veteran CB sustained a hamstring injury against the Panthers in Week 6.
Dak Prescott's optimism surrounding his calf injury suffered in Sunday's overtime win in New England has proven true. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the QB is "looking good" after an MRI on the calf.
Carolina has struggled since beginning the season 3-0. Following their latest loss, Panthers coach Matt Rhule was candid about what's been plaguing his team.
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley is returning to the practice field for the first time since missing Week 5 due to a personal matter. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Kareem Hunt is "likely" headed to injured reserve with a calf injury that will force him to miss more than the minimum three weeks. The news wasn't much better for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
It's reunion week in L.A. and Matthew Stafford, the current leader of the 5-1 Rams, is gearing up to face his former team in the Lions. And the veteran QB is not letting any pesky emotions to get in his way.
Dallas' defense has looked much better than it did a season ago through the first six weeks of the 2021 campaign. Trevon Diggs, who's on a record-setting pace when it comes to interceptions, has been a primary reason for the resurgence.
Eagles RT Lane Johnson is rejoining his teammates after missing the past three games due to a personal matter. The veteran right tackle announced his plan to return on Monday.
Cam Newton wants a shot at continuing his NFL career in 2021. To that end, the veteran quarterback confirmed Sunday on his YouTube channel that he has been vaccinated against COVID-19.