Week 6 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Published: Oct 16, 2020 at 05:24 PM
Week 6 of the 2020 season is here.

Below is the official injury report and game day designations for all 12 games on Sunday.

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots

Broncos: OUT: WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring), LB Jeremiah Attaochu (quad); QUESTIONABLE: QB Drew Lock (shoulder), RB Melvin Gordon (illness), DT Mike Purcell (knee), TE Noah Fant (ankle)

Patriots: QUESTIONABLE: T Isaiah Wynn (calf), G Shaq Mason (calf), WR Julian Edelman (knee), DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Texans: QUESTIONABLE: TE Jordan Akins (ankle/concussion), LB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring), RB Buddy Howell (hamstring), CB Cornell Armstrong (knee)

Titans: QUESTIONABLE: DL DaQuan Jones (foot)

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Browns: OUT: G Wyatt Teller (calf), S Ronnie Harrison (concussion), S Karl Joseph (hamstring), LB Jacob Phillips; QUESTIONABLE: WR Odell Beckham (illness), QB Baker Mayfield (chest), WR Jarvis Landry (ribs/hip), DE Olivier Vernon (groin), Larry Ogunjobi (abdomen)

Steelers: OUT: WR Diontae Johnson (back), G David DeCastro (abdomen)

Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles

Ravens: DOUBTFUL: DE Derek Wolfe (concussion/neck); QUESTIONABLE: CB Marcus Peters (thigh), T Ronnie Stanley (shoulder), WR Miles Boykin (thigh), LB Anthony Levine (abdomen), WR Chris Moore (finger/thigh), G Tyre Phillips (shoulder), CB Jimmy Smith (knee)

Eagles: OUT: T Lane Johnson (ankle), LB Duke Riley (rib), CB Avonte Maddox (ankle), G Matt Pryor (illness), WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring), S Marcus Epps (rib), WR Alshon Jeffery (foot); QUESTIONABLE: CB Darius Slay (concussion)

Washington Football Team at New York Giants

WFT: OUT: G Joshua Garnett (illness), T David Sharpe (illness), CB Greg Stroman (foot); QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Anderson (back)

Giants: QUESTIONABLE: WR Darius Slayton (foot), DT Dexter Lawrence (knee)

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Falcons: OUT: DE Takk McKinley (groin), S Jaylin Hawkins (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: DE John Cominsky (illness)

Vikings: OUT: RB Dalvin Cook (groin), G Dru Samia (wrist), CB Kris Boyd (hamstring), WR K.J. Osborn (hamstring); DOUBTFUL: CB Holton Hill (foot)

Detroit Lions at Jacksonville Jaguars

Lions: OUT: CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: C Frank Ragnow (groin), S C.J> Moore (calf)

Jaguars: QUESTIONABLE: DE Josh Allen (knee), WR D.J. Chark (ankle), TE Tyler Eifert (neck), DT Abry Jones (ankle/hamstring), LB Dakota Allen (foot)

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts

Bengals: OUT: DE Sam Hubbard (elbow); DOUBTFUL: WR Auden Tate (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: CB Mackensie Alexander (hamstring)

Colts: OUT: TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), T Chaz Green (back); DOUBTFUL: Darius Leonard (groin); QUESTIONABLE: T Anthony Costanzo (rib), DE Denico Autry (ankle/knee), DE Justin Houston (hip), RB Jordan Wilkins (calf)

Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers

Bears: QUESTIONABLE: S Sherrick McManis (hamstring), DT Brent Urban (knee), G Alex Bars (shoulder)

Panthers: OUT: Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle), DT Kawann Short (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: WR Curtis Samuel (knee), CB Eli Apple (hamstring), CB Donte Jackson (toe), DT Zach Kerr (toe)

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

Jets: DOUBTFUL: QB Sam Darnold (shoulder), T Mekhi Becton (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: DL Quinnen Williams (hamstring), DL John Franklin-Myers (foot), WR Breshad Perriman (ankle), CB Bless Austin (calf), OL Alex Lewis (shoulder)

Dolphins: QUESTIONABLE: LB Kyle Van Noy (groin), TE Durham Smythe (knee), DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder)

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Packers: OUT: RB Tyler Ervin (wrist); QUESTIONABLE: Za'Darius Smith (ankle), LB Rashan Gary (ankle), DL Montravius Adams (neck), CB Kevin King (quad)

Buccaneers: QUESTIONABLE: RB Leonard Fournette (ankle), DL Khalil Davis (ankle), CB Carlton Davis (abdomen)

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Rams: OUT: LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (elbow); QUESTIONABLE: LB Micah Kiser (groin)

49ers: OUT: LB Kwon Alexander (ankle), CB Dontae Johnson (groin); QUESTIONABLE: CB Emmanuel Moseley (concussion), RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (calf), S Marcell Harris (ankle)

