Week 6 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Week 6 of the 2020 season is here.
Below is the official injury report and game day designations for all 12 games on Sunday.
Denver Broncos at New England Patriots
Broncos: OUT: WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring), LB Jeremiah Attaochu (quad); QUESTIONABLE: QB Drew Lock (shoulder), RB Melvin Gordon (illness), DT Mike Purcell (knee), TE Noah Fant (ankle)
Patriots: QUESTIONABLE: T Isaiah Wynn (calf), G Shaq Mason (calf), WR Julian Edelman (knee), DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
Texans: QUESTIONABLE: TE Jordan Akins (ankle/concussion), LB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring), RB Buddy Howell (hamstring), CB Cornell Armstrong (knee)
Titans: QUESTIONABLE: DL DaQuan Jones (foot)
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
Browns: OUT: G Wyatt Teller (calf), S Ronnie Harrison (concussion), S Karl Joseph (hamstring), LB Jacob Phillips; QUESTIONABLE: WR Odell Beckham (illness), QB Baker Mayfield (chest), WR Jarvis Landry (ribs/hip), DE Olivier Vernon (groin), Larry Ogunjobi (abdomen)
Steelers: OUT: WR Diontae Johnson (back), G David DeCastro (abdomen)
Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles
Ravens: DOUBTFUL: DE Derek Wolfe (concussion/neck); QUESTIONABLE: CB Marcus Peters (thigh), T Ronnie Stanley (shoulder), WR Miles Boykin (thigh), LB Anthony Levine (abdomen), WR Chris Moore (finger/thigh), G Tyre Phillips (shoulder), CB Jimmy Smith (knee)
Eagles: OUT: T Lane Johnson (ankle), LB Duke Riley (rib), CB Avonte Maddox (ankle), G Matt Pryor (illness), WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring), S Marcus Epps (rib), WR Alshon Jeffery (foot); QUESTIONABLE: CB Darius Slay (concussion)
Washington Football Team at New York Giants
WFT: OUT: G Joshua Garnett (illness), T David Sharpe (illness), CB Greg Stroman (foot); QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Anderson (back)
Giants: QUESTIONABLE: WR Darius Slayton (foot), DT Dexter Lawrence (knee)
Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings
Falcons: OUT: DE Takk McKinley (groin), S Jaylin Hawkins (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: DE John Cominsky (illness)
Vikings: OUT: RB Dalvin Cook (groin), G Dru Samia (wrist), CB Kris Boyd (hamstring), WR K.J. Osborn (hamstring); DOUBTFUL: CB Holton Hill (foot)
Detroit Lions at Jacksonville Jaguars
Lions: OUT: CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: C Frank Ragnow (groin), S C.J> Moore (calf)
Jaguars: QUESTIONABLE: DE Josh Allen (knee), WR D.J. Chark (ankle), TE Tyler Eifert (neck), DT Abry Jones (ankle/hamstring), LB Dakota Allen (foot)
Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts
Bengals: OUT: DE Sam Hubbard (elbow); DOUBTFUL: WR Auden Tate (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: CB Mackensie Alexander (hamstring)
Colts: OUT: TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), T Chaz Green (back); DOUBTFUL: Darius Leonard (groin); QUESTIONABLE: T Anthony Costanzo (rib), DE Denico Autry (ankle/knee), DE Justin Houston (hip), RB Jordan Wilkins (calf)
Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers
Bears: QUESTIONABLE: S Sherrick McManis (hamstring), DT Brent Urban (knee), G Alex Bars (shoulder)
Panthers: OUT: Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle), DT Kawann Short (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: WR Curtis Samuel (knee), CB Eli Apple (hamstring), CB Donte Jackson (toe), DT Zach Kerr (toe)
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
Jets: DOUBTFUL: QB Sam Darnold (shoulder), T Mekhi Becton (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: DL Quinnen Williams (hamstring), DL John Franklin-Myers (foot), WR Breshad Perriman (ankle), CB Bless Austin (calf), OL Alex Lewis (shoulder)
Dolphins: QUESTIONABLE: LB Kyle Van Noy (groin), TE Durham Smythe (knee), DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder)
Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Packers: OUT: RB Tyler Ervin (wrist); QUESTIONABLE: Za'Darius Smith (ankle), LB Rashan Gary (ankle), DL Montravius Adams (neck), CB Kevin King (quad)
Buccaneers: QUESTIONABLE: RB Leonard Fournette (ankle), DL Khalil Davis (ankle), CB Carlton Davis (abdomen)
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Rams: OUT: LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (elbow); QUESTIONABLE: LB Micah Kiser (groin)
49ers: OUT: LB Kwon Alexander (ankle), CB Dontae Johnson (groin); QUESTIONABLE: CB Emmanuel Moseley (concussion), RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (calf), S Marcell Harris (ankle)