Week 6 fantasy matchups: Pats, Cowboys should make their points

And one key note to fantasy players with any key players from this game: Don't be concerned if it's not a high-scoring first half. Tony Romo has thrown 11 of his 13 TD passes in the second half of games, and Tom Brady has a 134.2 passer rating in the second half. If you like scoring, this is the game to watch. My guess is that these teams will combine for more than 57 points. The only negative is that weather could be a factor; the forecast for Sunday callas for thunderstorms.