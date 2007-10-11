Week 6 fantasy matchups: Pats, Cowboys should make their points

Published: Oct 11, 2007 at 12:02 PM
Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

The big Week 6 showdown between New England and Dallas is as big for fantasy owners as it is for the fans of the Patriots and Cowboys. Not only are both of these teams undefeated, they are scoring machines. New England has scored 182 points in five games; Dallas has scored 176. Only one team in NFL history has scored more points through five games -- the St. Louis Rams, with 217 points in 2000.

The Patriots and Cowboys average a combined 71.6 points per game; no game since 2000 has featured two higher-scoring teams in Week 6 or later. Just to get close, you have to go back to a 2002 matchup between the Raiders and Chiefs, who combined to average a combined 66.8.

And one key note to fantasy players with any key players from this game: Don't be concerned if it's not a high-scoring first half. Tony Romo has thrown 11 of his 13 TD passes in the second half of games, and Tom Brady has a 134.2 passer rating in the second half. If you like scoring, this is the game to watch. My guess is that these teams will combine for more than 57 points. The only negative is that weather could be a factor; the forecast for Sunday callas for thunderstorms.

Here's a look at key fantasy matchups for Week 6:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

