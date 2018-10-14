Week 6 Fantasy Live Blog: Melvin Gordon's hat trick

A harrowing day for the Raiders did end with some relatively good news. According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Derek Carr's shoulder injury does not appear to be serious. Better still, Carr might not cost him any games as Oakland enters its bye week. Even so, the first year of the Jon Gruden era has gone poorly for fantasy players, and that doesn't seem likely to change when the team returns in Week 8 to face the Colts.