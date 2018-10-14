Week 6 Fantasy Live Blog: Melvin Gordon's hat trick

Welcome to game day.
You can check out NFL.com/inactives to see the full list of players sitting out Sunday's action. In addition to the inactive players, the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints enjoy a well-deserved bye week. For fantasy players in need of last-second player replacements, head over to our Week 5 player rankings page to find the best options.
As always, keep your internet machines tuned here for the latest fantasy news and developments throughout Sunday.
Note: All times listed as eastern.
Neither the Chiefs nor the Patriots revealed any big surprises with their inactive lists. Running back Sony Michel will suit up tonight for New England. Meanwhile, seemingly every notable defender for Kansas City will miss the game, which projects as a high-scoring affair.
Over 10 months have passed since the Cowboys scored 30 or more points in a game. Against a normally stout Jaguars defense, Dallas broke through, pouring on 37 points and counting. Dak Prescott has scored three times (one on the ground) while both Ezekiel Elliott and Cole Beasley each near the 100-yard mark. Some might chalk up such an outburst to coincidence, but the discerning football fan knows the truth:
A harrowing day for the Raiders did end with some relatively good news. According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Derek Carr's shoulder injury does not appear to be serious. Better still, Carr might not cost him any games as Oakland enters its bye week. Even so, the first year of the Jon Gruden era has gone poorly for fantasy players, and that doesn't seem likely to change when the team returns in Week 8 to face the Colts.
5:49 p.m. - Kupp returns after knee injury
Though Cooper Kupp left during the first half with a concerning knee injury, he has returned to the field for the third quarter. How effective Kupp can play remains to be seen, but the Rams have all their offensive stars ready to go.
The Cooper Kupp return has already hit a snag. In his first game back after clearing the concussion protocol, the second-year receiver went down with a knee injury after an illegal tackle. If the team rules him out, Kupp will finish with just one carry for 12 yards and no receptions. He is officially questionable to return.
The Bears did themselves in by playing for the field goal rather in overtime. That meant little production on Chicago's final possession and a disappointing showing for the No. 1 fantasy defense.
Presented without comment:
3:56 p.m. - Brock 'n roll all night
Brock Osweiler cannot carry a team to victory, but his teammates have picked him up when needed. Late in the fourth quarter, Osweiler checked down to Albert Wilson who proceeded to take it all the way to the end zone.
Melvin Gordon has now scored three touchdowns against the Browns, his most recent coming from 11 yards out. This actually marks the second time Gordon has pulled off the hat trick, having score three times in Week 2 against the Bills. The Chargers have a full quarter left to play, but Gordon might not see more action given their current 35-6 lead over the Browns.
Already playing without first-round pick Calvin Ridley, the Falcons must now operate without fellow wideout Mohamed Sanu. Sanu injured his hip during the second half of Sunday's matchup with Tampa Bay, leaving Julio Jones as the last starting wide receiver fot Atlanta.
Josh Allen's day might have met a premature end after leaving the game with an apparent injury. It remains unclear exacty what happened to Allen, but Nathan Peterman has taken the field in his place. The Bills invested a top-10 draft pick in Allen, and though he has largely struggled thus far, he gives the team its best chance to win.
Adam Thielen extended his NFL record for most 100-yard-receiving games to open a season on Sunday, going over the century mark on a 13-yard touchdown reception to extend the Vikings' lead to double digits. Thielen has performed like an elite No. 1 fantasy wideout all season.
Two big-name receivers will miss the remainder of Sunday's NFL action. The Falcons have ruled out rookie Calvin Ridley with an ankle injury he suffered early in the second quarter while the Raiders have called it a day for Amari Cooper, who has a concussion.
As the week progressed, it seemed a fait accompli that Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp would ultimately suit up for the Rams' road trip to Denver. Both have cleared the concussion protocol and avoided the inactive list, giving Los Angeles two of their most important weapons against a capable Broncos secondary.
Tyrell Williams has become one of Philip Rivers' most trusted targets in 2018. Big plays such as this touchdown help illustrate why:
Williams scored again during the Chargers' two-minute drill, giving Los Angeles a 21-3 just before halftime.
The Raiders could play the rest of the afternoon without their top receiver. Amari Cooper left during the second quarter for a concussion evaluation. If Cooper cannot return, Oakland would have to lean more heavily on Jordy Nelson and Jared Cook.
The Seahawks really do believe in wide receiver David Moore, who now has his third touchdown in six quarters of football. Russell Wilson found Moore sprinting open late on a third-down passing play, putting Seattle up by double digits.
The Falcons offense might have taken a major hit midway through the first half. Rookie wideout Calvin Ridley exited with and ankle injury and is questionable to return. Ridley got off to a solid start Sunday, catching three passes for 47 yards including a 22-yard gain.
Though Mike Evans has only played four seasons and change in the NFL, he has already set the Buccaneers' team record for career receiving yards. He entered the day just 13 yards behind Mark Carrier for the top spot. Evans moved ahead on a 19-yard reception, his first of the game.
While an unfortunate bounce led to an Andrew Luck pick-six, the Colts quarterback didn't take long before getting his team on the board. After climbing up the pocket to avoid pressure, Luck connected with Marcus Johnson deep down the field for Indianapolis' first score of the day.
The Jets didn't need much time to establish an early lead on the visiting Colts. On just the second play from scrimmage, Andrew Luck saw his screen pass knocked up in the air, eventually corralled by cornerback Morris Claiborne who walked it in for the score. While those who started Luck this week now find themselves in a hole, Luck should have plenty of opportunities to climb out while playing from behind.