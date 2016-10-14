Week 6 Cheat Sheet: Can Cowboys run past Packers?

Here is the major question heading into Sunday's showdown at Lambeau Field: Is the Packers' run defense as impressive as it's looked in four games? Green Bay has allowed a minuscule 42.8 rushing yards per game, and 2.0 yards per carry, both best in the NFL (for comparison's sake: last season they allowed 4.5 yards per carry; 26th). The Packers' front seven has been impressive, but do the otherworldly stats have more to do with their opponents? In four games, they've faced the Jaguars (30th in rushing offense), Vikings (32nd), Lions (23rd -- and sans their top rusher) and Giants (27th). On Sunday they face the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL. The Cowboys boast a road-grading offensive line and rookie tailback Ezekiel Elliott, who leads the NFL with 546 rushing yards. Elliott has been more impressive by the week, displaying patience hitting the hole. If the Packers hold down Zeke, that will be an accomplishment, but don't expect another week of under 50 yards on the ground versus Green Bay.