Week 6 Cheat Sheet

Brown's struggles with Mike Vick under center could continue. Brown has just eight receptions for 87 yards and no TDs in Vick's two-plus games. Brown's frustration seems to be slowly boiling to the surface this week, when he all but pleaded publicly for Vick to just give him a chance to make plays, even when he appears covered. I'm all for targeting the NFL's top playmakers and Brown has proven time after time that even when he appears covered, he's really not. However, this week might not be the best time for Vick to start forcing balls into tight windows. Patrick Peterson has been back to his All-Pro self through five games. Peterson has allowed only seven of 19 targets to be completed for 134 yards with two interceptions.