Week 6 Cheat Sheet

Everything you need to know as kickoff approaches...
Key game-time decisions
All players questionable unless noted
Lewis was limited Thursday and Friday, but Rapoport reported he's expected to play against the Colts.
Lynch practiced fully the past two days and Rapoport reported he's expected to play Sunday. Wagner picked up several DNPs this week and will be a game-time decision.
LeSean McCoy (hamstring) RB -- PROBABLE -- Percy Harvin (hip) WR; Tyrod Taylor (knee) QB; Sammy Watkins (calf) WR, Buffalo Bills
McCoy will return to the playing field after missing the past two weeks. Watkins is expected to join McCoy on the field, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported. Taylor will be replaced in the starting lineup by EJ Manuel, Breer and Rapoport reported. Harvin is out for Sunday's game.
Thomas and Talib are listed as inactive.
Alshon Jeffery (hamstring) WR; Eddie Royal (ankle) WR; Martellus Bennett (quadricep); TE T Jermon Bushrod (shoulder); Pernell McPhee (shoulder) LB, Patrick Omameh (ankle) G; Jay Ratliff (ankle) DT; Will Sutton (elbow) DE, Chicago Bears
Bushrod will be inactive. Jeffery, Royal, Bennett, McPhee, Omameh, Ratliff, and Sutton are all listed as active.
Jones and Allen are listed as inactive.
For the third straight week both are listed as questionable. The previous two weeks both were subsequently downgraded to doubtful on Saturday. A source told Rapoport Adams is not expected to play Sunday.
Jackson returned to the practice field on Friday after suffering a "twinge" in his hamstring on Thursday. He is inactive for Sunday's game. Jones sat out Friday after being limited on Thursday and Wednesday. Jones is listed as inactive.
Justin Forsett (ankle) RB; Steve Smith (back) WR; Crockett Gillmore (calf) TE; Chris Givens (ankle) WR; Elvis Dumervil (thigh), Baltimore Ravens
Smith is "feeling good," and should play Sunday, a source who has spoken to him told Rapoport. Forsett is headed in the right direction after practicing on Friday, as are Gilmore and Givens.
Hyde is expected to play. Davis appears on track to return after missing two games. Ellington is likely to continue to play through injury.
Both Kuechly and Cotchery will return following the team's bye.
Bell and Ihedigbo are out for Sunday's game.
Isaiah Crowell (toe) RB; Josh McCown (ankle) QB -- PROBABLE -- Joe Haden (concussion, finger) -- OUT -- Cleveland Browns
McCown will get the start. Losing Haden is troubling for the Browns' back end. Crowell is listed as active.
J.J. Watt (illness) DE -- QUESTIONABLE; Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) LB -- OUT; Alfred Blue (toe) RB -- QUESTIONABLE -- Houston Texans
The Texans added Watt to their injury report Saturday with an illness, but he is expected to play, Rapoport reported. Clowney will miss his first game of the season. Blue returned limited on Friday.
Yeldon will miss Sunday's game with a groin issue.
Both are active for Sunday's game.
D.J. Fluker (ankle) G; Orlando Franklin (ankle) G; Chris Hairston (ankle) T; Manti Te'o (ankle) LB, San Diego Chargers
At some point Philip Rivers might need to recruit his children to block for him. Te'o sat out all week.
Both are active for Sunday's game.
Monday Night*
Beckham sat out practice Thursday and Friday. If he can't practice Sunday, it won't be a good sign for his availability Monday night.
Nelson Agholor (ankle) WR -- OUT; Ryan Mathews (groin) RB; Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) LB -- OUT -- Philadelphia Eagles
Agholor missed two practices this week. Mathews was limited Friday.
Weather Tracking*
We will update as prognostications drift closer to game time.
Panthers at Seahawks -- 61 degrees / Chance of Rain (36 percent)
*Forecasts courtesy of Weather Underground
Three matchups that intrigue
Since 2012 the Patriots have run the ball 55 percent of the time against the Colts, while rushing on only 40 percent of plays against the rest of the league. In its last four meetings versus Indy, Tom Brady's offense has scored 15 rushing touchdowns. In their two meetings last season, the Pats ran at the Colts with little resistance. The Patriots haven't displayed that same power game yet this season, instead spreading teams out and whipping them with Dion Lewis in space.
It will be interesting to see if Bill Belichick goes back to the ground-and-pound attack with LeGarrette Blount. The Colts have been more stout against the inside runs, allowing just 3.8 yards per rush attempt, tied for eight-lowest in the NFL. Colts rookie defensive tackles David Parry and Henry Anderson have been spectacular in the middle and don't give ground. The duo has allowed linebacker D'Qwell Jackson -- the NFL's leading tackler -- to fly unimpeded to the ball carrier.
Brown's struggles with Mike Vick under center could continue. Brown has just eight receptions for 87 yards and no TDs in Vick's two-plus games. Brown's frustration seems to be slowly boiling to the surface this week, when he all but pleaded publicly for Vick to just give him a chance to make plays, even when he appears covered. I'm all for targeting the NFL's top playmakers and Brown has proven time after time that even when he appears covered, he's really not. However, this week might not be the best time for Vick to start forcing balls into tight windows. Patrick Peterson has been back to his All-Pro self through five games. Peterson has allowed only seven of 19 targets to be completed for 134 yards with two interceptions.
The Redskins' offensive line has given up one sack or less in three straight games and helped power the ground attack to 121.8 rushing yards per game through five weeks. Keeping Kirk Cousins upright against Todd Bowles' blitz packages is paramount, as the quarterback goes on interception benders when pressured consistently. The Jets' defense has been dominant, allowing a league-low 13.8 points per game and just 4.5 yards per play (second in NFL). An already stalwart defensive front gets Sheldon Richardson back from suspension. A Gang Green led by Richardson, who had 8.0 sacks last year, makes the Jets' rotation one of the most talented in the NFL. If the group is allowed to penetrate the pocket with regularity the Redskins' entire offense will be thrown out of whack.
Did You Know?
The Denver Broncos are getting 57.5 percent of their points so far this season from defense and special teams, which is the fifth most since 1991 (as far back as we can check). The Seattle Seahawks are even more reliant on points from defense and special teams at 60.4 percent. Statistically speaking, that means two of the three quarterbacks from the prior two Super Bowls are the two most reliant on their kicker and defense.
In Week 5, one pair of brothers both found the end zone (Brent and Garrett Celek). The last time brothers scored a TD on the same day was October 4, 2009, when Vontae and Vernon Davis both hit pay dirt.
Since 1990, 63.0 percent of teams to start 4-2 have made the playoffs, 83 percent to start 5-1 made it and 93.5 percent of 6-0 teams hit the postseason.
Two teams that started 3-3 in 2014 made the playoffs: Pittsburgh and Seattle. Only 37.5 percent of teams to start 3-3 have made the playoffs since 1990 -- when playoffs expanded.
Six NFL teams ATL (5-0), CAR (4-0), CIN (5-0), DEN (5-0), GB (5-0) and NE (4-0) entered Week 6 undefeated. The NFL record for the most 5-0 teams in a single season is five, which was set in 2009. (The Falcons lost Thursday night, dropping them from the ranks of the undefeated.)
In 2015, teams are three of nine converting rush attempts on two-point tries (33.3 percent) and 14 of 28 on pass attempts on two-point conversions (50.0 percent).
The AFC and NFC are an even 10-10 in head-to-head matchups in 2015.
Divisions by Winning Percentage
AFC East 11-6 .647
NFC South 12-7 .632
AFC North 11-9 .550
AFC West 10-10 .500
NFC North 9-10 .474
NFC West 9-11 .450
NFC East 9-11 .450
AFC South 6-13 .316
Andy Dalton sits third in the NFL in passer rating this season (115.6). Buffalo has only allowed a 100-plus passer rating once this season.
Cincinnati is ranked second in total offense entering Week 6. Bills coach Rex Ryan has never defeated a team ranked in the top two in total offense entering the game. He is 0-6 and his teams have been outscored 200-106.
Bengals offensive ranks: Second in total yards per game (421.4) and yards per play (6.6); tied for third fewest in sacks allowed (6); fourth in points per game (29.6); and fifth in passing yards per game (297.2). Cincinnati has 19 offensive TDs scored (second most).
Andy Dalton: 18 25-plus-yard passes (most in NFL); 1,518 passing yards (second most); 9.5 yards/attempt (second); 11 touchdown passes (T-3rd); 115.6 passer rating (third). Dalton has a passer rating of 135.4 on pass attempts of 15-plus air yards, highest in the NFL among QBs with 10 such attempts.
Jeremy Hill is tied for the third-lowest rushing average in the NFL (3.0). Giovani Bernard is averaging 5.5 yards per tote.
Carlos Dunlap (5) and Geno Atkins (4) are tied for most sacks by a duo in the NFL with nine (Green Bay's Julius Peppers and Clay Matthews).
Of Buffalo's 124 total points on offense, 74 have come from outside the red zone (most in NFL). The Bills have nine big-play TDs (20-plus yards), which are most in NFL. Buffalo's 26 big plays ranks third in NFL.
Buffalo has just nine sacks (T-19th), on pace for 29.0 sacks. The Bills led the NFL in sacks last season (54). Rex Ryan's secondary is allowing an opposing passer rating of 78.8 (sixth-lowest).
This is the seventh time in franchise history the Broncos have started 5-0. Five of the previous six times they have made the Super Bowl.
The Broncos have only scored a TD on 13.6 percent of their offensive drives, which is the lowest of any Peyton Manning-led team in his career. Denver's 113 points in the first five games is the fewest by a Manning-led team since 2005 -- the Colts scored 106 points in first five games of 2005.
Broncos' offensive ranks: 17th in points per game (22.6); 21st in sacks allowed (12); 29th in yards per play (4.9); 30th in total yards per game (302.6) and 30th in rushing yards per game (71.8).
Denver's defense is allowing 192.8 passing yards per game (fifth fewest). Browns quarterback Josh McCown has 300-plus pass yards in three straight games.
Cleveland is converting 48.0 percent if its third-down plays (third-highest rate). The Broncos are holding opponents to a third-down conversion percent of 29.7 (lowest).
Josh McCown has a higher completion percentage, more passing YPG and a higher passer rating than Peyton Manning this season.
McCown's 2015 season: 67.8 completion percentage, 300.8 YPG, 6 TDs, 1 INT and 102.8 passer rating. He sits with the third-best TD/INT ratio in the NFL (min. 140 attempts). Only Tom Brady (11/0) and Aaron Rodgers (13/2) are better.
Duke Johnson Jr.: 40 carries, 121 yards; 21 rec, 172 yards, TD -- three-straight games with at least six receptions -- played 58.0 percent of offensive snaps in Weeks 3-5.
Gary Barnidge: 32 targets, 24 rec, 374 yards, 3 TDs. Earned eight receptions, 139 receiving yards, 1 TD in Week 5.
Cleveland's defense ranks 31st in rush defense (149.4 YPG), has allowed 150-plus rush yards in four of five games. The Browns' D has not forced a turnover in two straight games -- one or fewer in four of five games.
Since returning from injury, Jay Cutler has been much more effective: 61.4 completion percentage (up 3.6 percent from Weeks 1 and 2); 266.5 yards per game (up 94 yards); 4-to-1 TD-to-INT ratio (2-2); 88.9 passer rating (up 10.4 points).
Matt Forte 2015 season: 102 carries, 438 rush yards (87.6 rush YPG), TD; 18 receptions, 171 yards, TD. The tailback leads the NFL with 102 carries, 438 rush yards and 120 touches this season after five weeks and is second in the league with 121.8 scrimmage YPG. Forte has not rushed for 100-plus yards since Week 1 (141 versus Green Bay) but has 100-plus scrimmage yards in four of five games this season. Since 2012, Forte leads the NFL compiling 31.2 percent of the Bears' offense.
Chicago's defense has allowed points in 17 of 20 quarters played this season. The Bears have allowed 265.0 total YPG over last two games after giving 331.0 total YPG in the first three. Their 185.8 passing YPG allowed ranks third in the league.
Lions offensive ranks: Last in rushing yards per game (49.0), passer rating (73.5) and giveaways (15); tied for last in red zone drives (10); 30th in points per game (16.6); and 30th in yards per play (4.91).
Matthew Stafford has a passer rating of 0.5 when targeting Calvin Johnson on passes of 15-plus air yards this season. Stafford had a passer rating of 82.9 when targeting Megatron on such passes last season. Johnson's average air yards per target is 9.2 this season.
Johnson has five targets of 20-plus air yards this season (1 per game). From 2007-2014, Johnson had 277 targets of 20-plus air yards (2.3/game). Calvin does not have a target of 35-plus air yards this season.
Stafford has a passer rating of 20.8 on all passes of 20-plus air yards over his last 3 games (lowest in NFL).
Golden Tate 2015 season: 26 receptions, 264 yards, 0 TD. Has earned 60-plus receiving yards in four straight meetings versus the Bears -- 1 TD in 5 career meetings versus the Bears.
The Lions defensive has given up 27.6 points per game (26th in NFL); 6.15 yards per play (29th); 25 total 20-plus-yard plays (31st); a passer rating of 116.4 (last) and 22 red zone drives (T-29th).
Houston's 14 dropped passes are most in NFL this season. Jacksonville's 11 drops rank tied for second-most with the Giants.
The Texans have the NFL's No. 2 defense on third downs this season (30.8 percent). The Jags' defense is last, at 50.0 percent on 3rd down.
Houston has lost eight of its last nine October games, while the Jaguars have dropped 13 of last 14 in October.
Brian Hoyer is slated to start for first time since Week 1 vs. Kansas City. For the season, Hoyer has completed 62.1 percent of passes for 260.0 pass YPG, 5 TD, 2 INT, 96.8 passer rating. Over his last six career starts, Hoyer has struggled (2 TD, 9 INT).
DeAndre Hopkins 2015 season: 42 receptions, 578 yards, 3 TD -- 578 receiving yards led the NFL after five weeks, as did his 74 targets.
Blake Bortles: 57.1 completion percent, 259.8 pass YPG, 10 TD, 4 INT, 87.2 rating. Suffered grade 1 AC joint sprain in right shoulder last week. His 10 passing TDs in first five games are most in Jaguars history.
Allen Robinson: 22 receptions, 402 yards, 4 TD. His 6 receptions of 25-plus yards this season are T-2nd the the league. Robinson has 9-plus targets in 4 straight games.
Jags defensive ranks: Last in third down percentage (50.0); 31st in points per game allowed (29.0); tied for 30th in 10-plus play drives given up (12); 30th in first downs allowed per game (22.2); tied for 28th in takeaways (3).
The Kansas City Chiefs have been especially poor on first and second down. The Chiefs are averaging 8.9 yards to gain on their third down attempts this season. That would be the highest mark since 1991 (as far back as we can check). The expansion Texans averaged 8.8 yards to gain on third down in 2002.
Kansas City will need to find someone to replace Jamaal Charles' production after he tore his right ACL in Week 5. Charles has 92 offensive touches, which accounts for 39.1 percent of all Chiefs' touches this season. The next closes offensive player is Jeremy Maclin with 37.
Alex Smith: 63.0 completion percent, 258.2 pass YPG, 5 TD, 3 INT, 88.1 passer rating; 26 carries, 109 rush yards. Smith has been sacked 21 times (second-most in the NFL behind Russell Wilson).
Who is Charcandrick West? (Pronounced CHAR-candrick.) For the season, West has 12 carries, 48 rush yards, 4.0 yards per carry; 2 receptions, 9 receiving yards. He earned 18 offensive snaps in Week 5, compared to Knile Davis' 4 snaps. Undrafted from Abilene Christian (2014), West spent part of 2014 on K.C.'s practice squad and was active for six games, but only had 4 snaps. West won the 2010 Louisiana state title in the 100m dash (10.83 seconds) -- 5'10", 205 pounds.
The Chiefs have allowed opponents to score a TD on 14 of 18 drives into the red zone -- 77.8 percent of opponent's red zone TD efficiency is last in the NFL.
Minnesota owns the NFL's No. 2 rushing offense (136.5 yards per game), but the last-ranked passing attack this season (165.3 YPG) -- it would be lowest YPG passing by a Vikings team since 1973 (139.7 pass YPG), under quarterback Fran Tarkenton.
Teddy Bridgewater has a 16.7 passer rating on passes of 20-plus air yards this season -- 30th of 33 QBs with at least 10 such attempts.
Adrian Peterson: 75 carries, 372 yards, 3 TD; 9 receptions, 92 yards. Peterson needs 1 rush TD to tie Eric Dickerson and Curtis Martin for 12th-most all-time (currently at 89 career rush TD). More yards through four games (372) than he had in his 2,000-yard season in 2012 (332).
Peterson is averaging 6.0 yards per carry when not in shotgun this season and 2.3 yards per carry out of shotgun runs.
The Vikings' defense ranks ninth in points per game allowed, passing yards per game allowed and 15th in total yards per game.
Washington has 14 drives of 10-plus plays, T-second most in the NFL. The Jets' offense has only four such drives, 30th in the NFL.
The Redskins have held opponents to one sack or less in three straight games for the first time since Weeks 11- 13, 2009 -- have allowed six total sacks this season (T-3rd in NFL).
Kirk Cousins: 68.1 comp percent, 244.8 pass YPG, 5 TD, 6 INT, 81.9 passer rating -- 126 completions this season are most by a Redskins QB in first five games of season since 1970 merger.
Washington's defense in Week 5 did not allow TD pass for first time since Week 11, 2013 at PHI, which snapped a 26-game streak of allowing 1-plus receiving TD. The Redskins recorded multiple interceptions for first time since Week 17, 2013. Their 176 rush yards in Week 5 were most allowed since Week 5 2014 versus Seattle.
The Jets' offense has allowed two sacks this season, fewest in the NFL and T-second fewest in franchise history in season's first four games. New York has 1-plus giveaway in six straight games.
Chris Ivory: 63 carries, 314 yards, 3 TD. Ivory leads the NFL with 104.7 rush YPG this season and has earned 100-plus scrimmage yards in two of three games played this season.
Brandon Marshall: 44 targets, 30 receptions, 400 yards, 3 TD -- 100.0 receiving yards per game ranks 4th in NFL this season. Marshall has 100-plus receiving yards in three straight games.
Gang Green's defense has allowed 14 points or less in three of four games this season.
Jets defensive ranks: First in points per game allowed (13.8); Second in yards per game (280.3), yards per play (4.5), passing yards per game (185.5) and forcing three-and-out drives (17); tied for second in takeaways (13).
Arizona has scored 40-plus points three times this season -- last scored 40-plus points in three separate games in 1969 (STL Cardinals). The Cards had only two games of 40-plus points since 2010 season (None in 2014).
Last season, the Cardinals averaged 3.29 yards per rush, which was the lowest total in the league. However this season, Arizona leads the league averaging 4.96 yards per rush. Chris Johnson entered Week 6 T-second in the NFL with 405 rushing yards. Johnson is averaging 5.1 yards per rush this season, his highest total since averaging 5.6 yards per rush in 2009, his 2,006 yard-rushing season.
Carson Palmer is averaging 10.5 air yards per attempt this season (most in NFL among QBs with at least 100 pass attempts).
Larry Fitzgerald: 35 receptions, 490 yards, 6 TD; ranks first in touchdowns, fifth in yards and seventh in receptions.
This will be Fitzgerald's first game in Pittsburgh, where he attended the University of Pittsburgh from 2002-03. Fitzgerald holds a school record with 34 career TD receptions, a single-season school record with 22 TD receptions (2003), single-season school record with 1,672 receiving yards (2003) and single-season school record with 92 receptions (2003). He averaged 6.2 receptions per game in career (school record) and earned a TD reception in 18 straight games (school record).
The Cardinals' 11 INTs are three more than any other team this season. Arizona has at least one sack in 14 straight games.
Patrick Peterson: 2 INTs this season (3 INT all of last season). Only 7 of 19 passes targeting Peterson have been completed this season -- for 134 yards, 1 TD and 2 INT.
No one misses Ben Roethlisberger more than Antonio Brown. Brown had 29 receptions for 436 yards and 2 TDs in less than three full games with Big Ben. In the two-plus games Ben has missed due to injury, Brown has just eight receptions for 87 yards and no TDs on 16 targets from Mike Vick.
Vick: 63.8 completion percentage, 365 yards, 2 TD, INT, 85.8 passer rating. Vick has completed just 1-of-7 (14.3 percent) 20-plus air yard passes this season. His one completion was 72-yard TD pass to Markus Wheaton in Week 5 at SD.
Le'Veon Bell 2015 season: 62 rush, 302 yards (4.9 avg.), 3 TD; 18 receptions, 107 yards. Has 125-plus scrimmage yards in all 3 games played this season.
The Steelers' defense has 16 sacks this season (T-4th most in NFL) allowed only 12 plays of 20-plus yards this season (2nd-fewest in NFL). Pittsburgh has four takeaways in last two games after two in the first three games
Stephon Tuitt leads Steelers with 3.5 sacks this season -- had 1.0 sack all of rookie season in 2014 (Played all 16 games). Bud Dupree is second on the team with 3.0 sacks -- tied with Hau'oli Kikaha (Saints) for most among rookies this season entering Week 6.
Dan Campbell is the 27th interim head coach since 2000. Of the prior 26, eight were kept on full time the following season and seven finished their interim tenure with a winning record.
Ryan Tannehill: 56.7 completion percent, 270.0 pass YPG, 7 TD, 5 INT, 77.1 passer rating. Tannehill is on pace to set career-lows in completion percentage (56.7), interceptions (20), yards per attempt (4.5) and passer rating (77.1).
Lamar Miller: 37 carries, 131 yards (3.5 average), 0 rush TD (2014 season: 1,099 rushing yards, 8 TD). Miller has just 32.8 rushing yards per game this season, 0 rushing TDs.
Are defenses figuring out Marcus Mariota? The rookie's passer rating has declined with each week this season: Week 1: 158.3; Week 2: 96.3; Week 3: 84.2; Week 5: 68.1.
Tennessee's defense has earned multiple sacks in every game this season. The Titans also own the NFL's second-worst red zone defense this season (75.0 percent).
Seattle has gained 100-plus rushing yards in 16-straight games (longest active streak). Carolina has gained 100-gained rush yards in 15-straight games.
Carolina's offense is averaging 27.0 PPG this season (6th in NFL). Seattle's defense at home is allowing 5.2 PPG in their last five home games.
In pass coverage, Josh Norman is the ranked the No. 1 corner and Richard Sherman is ranked No. 46 among CBs this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Cam Newton already has 43 rushes for 195 yards and 2 TDs this season, which puts him on pace for 172 rushing attempts this season (172 attempts would smash the record of 141 by Bobby Douglass of the Bears in 1972 for the most by a quarterback in the history of the NFL).
Panthers offense ranks in the top 10 in points per game (6th), rushing yards per game (4th), carries per game (1st) and giveaways (T-2nd).
Not only is Rivera 0-4 against Seattle with the Panthers, but he is also 0-4 coming off a bye in his career. Carolina is averaging just 9.0 PPG coming off a bye under Rivera.
Russell Wilson has yet to attempt a single pass more than 20 yards downfield to Jimmy Graham this season. In his last four seasons with the Saints, Graham caught half his air yard attempts of 20-plus yards, including 10 for TD. Saints QBs had a passer rating of 106.7 when throwing downfield to Graham.
Seattle's offense has allowed four-plus sacks in four of five games this season (including the last 3). The 22 sacks allowed this season are T-most in the NFL with K.C. -- on pace to allow 70 sacks this season (67 is most in SEA history) after allowing 42 sacks in 2014 and 44 in 2013.
The Seahawks have scored a TD on just seven of their 54 offensive possessions, tied for fewest offensive TDs this season (7) -- tied with Miami, who has only played 4 games. Seattle is averaging 1.4 offensive TD per game (fewest in NFL) and ranks last in red zone TD efficiency (3 TD on 11 RZ drives, 27.3 percent).
Michael Bennett: 21 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 7 QB hits, 8 TFL, 1 forced fumble. Cliff Avril: 18 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 6 QB hits, 3 TFL, 4 passes defensed.
Kam Chancellor: 19 tackles, 1 forced fumble (three games played). Since returning in Week 3, Chancellor has played 181 of 191 (94.8 percent) of defensive snaps (Week 3: 40/50, Week 4: 56/56 and Week 5: 85/85) and is allowing a 125.5 passer rating when a targeted defender this season.
The San Diego Chargers are one of four teams to gain at least 350 total yards in every game this season. The other three are the Patriots, Bengals and Falcons who are a combined 14-0. The Chargers are 2-3.
Philip Rivers: 71.3 completion percent, 1,613 yards, 10 TD, 5 INT, 103.9 passer rating -- leads league in pass yards. Rivers is on pace for 5,161.6 passing yards this season, which would make him the sixth QB to throw for 5,000-plus yards in a season -- his career high is 4,710 passing yards in 2010. Rivers has had 3 INTs returned for a TD this season, most in the NFL.
Danny Woodhead: 154 rushing yards, 4.2 yards per rush, 2 TDs; 21 receptions, 269 receiving yards -- leads all RBs in receiving yards
San Diego's defense has a takeaway in all five games this season. The Chargers have not allowed an individual 100-yard receiver in 7 games.
Aaron Rodgers: 70.6 completion percent, 1,236 yards, 13 TD, 2 INT, 117.4 passer rating. Rodgers has thrown for fewer than 250 pass yards in four of five games this season -- had fewer than 250 pass yards in just six of 16 games last season.
James Jones: 19 receptions, 394 yards, 5 TD -- leads league in yards per reception (20.7). At least 1 TD reception in four of five games this season.
Packers defensive ranks: 3rd in scoring defense (16.2); 4th in passing yards; 7th in total yards allowed; 10th in third down efficiency; and 28th in run defense.
Clay Matthews: 19 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 5 TFL, 10 QBH, 1 INT, 1 pass defensed -- 4.5 sacks in last three games.
Ravens have not played a game this season that was decided by more than six points -- only team in NFL to play every game within eight points.
Ravens are T-4th in the NFL with 11 drives of 10-plus plays. However, they have only scored a TD on two of those drives -- kicked six FGs and came away with no points three times.
Joe Flacco: 62.4 completion percent, 252.4 pass YPG, 6 TD, 5 INT, 80.7 passer rating; 7 carries, 4 rushing yards, 2 TDs. Flacco's fourth quarter completion percent of 46.8 and passer rating of 56.0 are the lowest in the NFL this season.
Justin Forsett: 87 carries, 395 yards, 1 TD; 16 receptions, 90 yards. Over the past two weeks Forsett has averaged 5.6 yards per carry after posting a 3.2 average in Weeks 1-3.
Baltimore's defense has allowed 20-plus points in four straight games for the first time in the same season since Weeks 8-11, 2011.
Last time the 49ers started 1-4 or worse was 2010 (0-5) -- Finished 6-10 and Jim Tomsula was interim head coach in Week 17 win after Mike Singletary was fired.
San Francisco's offense is averaging 15.0 PPG (last in NFL). The last time the Niners ranked last in PPG: 2007. Averaging just 178.2 passing yards per game (31st), 307.2 total yards per game (29th) and 4.92 yards per play (29th).
Among quarterbacks with at least 14 passes, Colin Kaepernick ranks 32nd in passer rating (76.8), tied for 29th in TD passes (4), 24th in completion percentage (62.9) and 23rd in passing yards (989).
Andrew Luck has lost all four games versus Tom Brady and the Patriots by a combined score of 189-73. The Patriots have scored at least 40 points in all four of those games with 15 rushing TD.
Brady/Luck INT Disparity: Andrew Luck has five consecutive games with multiple INTs -- 11 INT over those five games. Brady has four seasons in which he played all 16 games and threw fewer than 11 INTs. Brady has only had one streak of five games with just one or more INT (in 2002). Brady also had a lone three-game streak with two-plus INT in 2002.
New England has scored 28-plus points in every game this season -- only such team in the NFL. NE's O ranks No. 1 in total yards per game (423.8), passing YPG (331.3), third down percent (53.3) and first downs per game (27.0); 2nd in point per game (37.3).
The Patriots have scored points on 58.7 percent of offensive drives this season -- only team in the NFL scoring on over 50 percent of their drives.
Tom Brady: 72.5 completion percent, 346.8 YPG, 11 TD, 0 INT, 121.5 passer rating. Brady is the only remaining Week 1 starting QB without an INT this season.
Dion Lewis 2015 season: 36 carries, 180 yards, 2 rush TD; 23 receptions, 238 yards, 1 rec TD -- 418 scrimmage yards (2nd-most on team). 58.3 percent of Lewis' carries have gone for 4-plus yards this season (2nd most among RBs with at least 30 carries behind Giovani Bernard, 62.3 percent).
According to Pro Football Focus, Lewis has forced 28 missed tackles in four games this season -- on pace for 112 missed tackles, which would be highest missed tackles total PFF has recorded since tracking began in 2007 (Marshawn Lynch, 101 in 2014).
New England's defense: T-7th in scoring defense this season (19.0 PPG); held opponents under 20 points and 300 yards of offense in back-to-back games
Jamie Collins: 32 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 4 QB hits, 3 TFL, 3 FF -- leads team in tackles and a forced fumbles.
Since drafting Andrew Luck in 2012, the Colts are barely above .500 against non-AFC South opponents (17-15; 19-2 vs. AFC South).
Indy had 10 giveaways in their first three games with Luck at QB. Only committed two turnovers in last two games with Matt Hasselbeck at QB.
Luck has thrown 7 INTs on passes of 10-plus air yards this season (most in the NFL).
Indy's defense has allowed 400-plus yards in three straight games. Over the past three games the Colts' D has given up 22 points per game, 436.0 yards per game, 104.0 rushing yards per game, and 332.0 passing YPG.
The Giants have allowed the second-fewest sacks in NFL this season (4), and no more than two in any game. When Eli Manning starts and gets sacked two or fewer times, the Giants are 88-53 (including playoffs). When he's sacked three or more times, the Giants are 14-28 (including playoffs).
Shane Vereen: 101 rushing yards, 4.0 yards per rush, 0 TD; 20 receptions, 208 yards, 1 TD. Vereen is on pace for 64 receptions, 666 yards, which would be the most receptions and yards by Giants RB in Eli Manning era -- Tiki Barber: 58 receptions in 2006, 578 yards in 2004.
Odell Beckham Jr.: 31 receptions, 428 yards, 3 TD. Beckham has 100-plus receiving yards in 9 of 17 career games.
In the Eagles' two wins in 2015 they have rushed the ball 36.0 times per contest for 154.5 yards per game with a 4.3 average and three touchdowns. In the three losses they have had 17 rushes per game, 52.3 YPG for a 3.1 average and two scores.
Sam Bradford: 63.2 completion percent, 1,281 yards, 8 TD, 6 INT, 83.7 passer rating -- 5 TD passes in last two games.