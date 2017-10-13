Week 6 Bold Fantasy Predictions: Against the grain

Run the ball, play good defense and someone will go home a winner. That's what both of these teams want to do, but that's no how the NFL works. More than likely, one of these teams will be forced into a negative game script and will give chase to the other. We got into it on the podcast this week, as all of Gelhar, Franchise and Koh think there will be less than 39.5 passes thrown in this game. Both quarterbacks in one game average less than 20 attempts? In an NFL game? During the 2017th year of our lord? I don't think so. I think Jacksonville can build a lead at home with the Rams coming across country and that will force Los Angeles to take to the air. As for the running back part of the prediction? Well, everything lines up well for both of these guys to smash, so I don't know. I mean, I'm probably wrong on this prediction anyway, so why not be super wrong? You're welcome for the analysis.