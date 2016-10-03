Week 5 waiver wire: Streaming defenses to target

The Packers defense was without five starters in Week 3, but still managed to put up five fantasy points while Matthew Stafford and Marvin Jones went crazy. Looking ahead to Week 5, the Packers will be refreshed off of their bye week, likely welcoming back several key difference makers to face Eli Manning and the Giants in Lambeau Field. Sam Sheilds' status will need to be monitored, because if he's out the domino effect in the Green Bay secondary is not ideal, and would allow the Giants' talented trio of wide receivers plenty of space to work. However, Manning and the Giants were tied for the fourth-most turnovers in the league (seven) heading into Week 4, with Manning being sacked six times in three games. The Packers racked up 10 sacks in three games without several key players (Clay Matthews, to name one), so a restocked pass rush could make life miserable for Manning on Sunday. In fact, per Football Outsides the Packers had the fourth-highest pressure rate on defense, even without those key starters. With a full complement of playmakers on defense, they could get after Manning early and often. The Giants have the weapons in the passing attack to exploit the Packers secondary, especially if Shields is out, but if the pass rush can get going and rack up numbers early, the Packers defense will still be able to post solid fantasy totals.