Week 5 value meter

Published: Oct 02, 2007

By Jeff Erickson

Week 5: Bye Week - Cincinnati, Minnesota, Oakland, Philadelphia

Jacksonville, New Orleans, Tennessee, Washington return

Here are our rankings for the coming week at each position to help you decide your starting lineup. Our rankings are based on the following scoring system: three points for a passing touchdown; six points for a rushing/receiving touchdown; one point for every 20 passing yards; and one point for every 10 rushing/receiving yards.

Last updated October 2. * = check status (not necessarily injury status)

Quarterback

  1. Tom Brady NE vs. CLE
    1. Tony Romo DAL at BUF
    2. Peyton Manning IND vs. TB
    3. Brett Favre GB vs. CHI
    4. Vince Young TEN vs. ATL
    5. *Jon Kitna DET at WAS -- Note: Sore thigh during the Bears game, but stayed in.
    6. Drew Brees NO vs. CAR -- Note: Belief without evidence here.
    7. Ben Roethlisberger PIT vs. SEA
    8. Eli Manning NYG vs. NYJ
    9. *Marc Bulger STL vs. AZ -- Note: Still starting despite the rib injury. The Rams think that Bulger gives the Rams a better chance to win hurt than Gus Frerotte does healthy.
    10. Jay Cutler DEN vs. SD -- Note: If Walker can't go, downgrade about four spots.
    11. Jeff Garcia TB at IND
    12. Jason Campbell WAS vs. DET
    13. Matt Hasselbeck SEA at PIT
    14. *Matt Schaub HOU vs. MIA -- Note: Bruised thigh, but that shouldn't be a big deal. Hanging in there despite losing so many weapons on offense.
    15. Chad Pennington NYJ at NYG
    16. David Garrard JAC at KC
    17. Damon Huard KC vs. JAC
    18. Trent Green MIA at HOU -- Note: Just so bad - he'll pile up yardage totals only because the Dolphins will often be playing from behind, but he's part of the problem in Miami.
    19. Trent Edwards BUF vs. DAL
    20. Joey Harrington ATL at TEN
    21. Steve McNair BAL at SF -- Note: Continuing problems in the red zone.
    22. *Brian Griese CHI at GB -- Note: Pretty ugly start against the Lions. He'll get the nod again this week, though.
    23. *David Carr CAR at NO -- Note: Ugly, ugly performance against the Bucs. Contrast his performance with Schaub's, despite Schaub not having his full choice of skill players. Jake Delhomme might need surgery.
    24. *Matt Leinart AZ at STL -- Note: Bruised back, platoon arrangement. Too bad, because this is a nice matchup.
    25. Philip Rivers SD at DEN
    26. Derek Anderson CLE at NE
    27. *Trent Dilfer SF vs. BAL -- Note: Alex Smith out four-to-six weeks with a separated shoulder. At least Dilfer demonstrated that the Niners' passing woes aren't all a function of Smith's play.

Running Back

  1. LaDainian Tomlinson SD at DEN -- Note: Got back on track last week, but what was up with him not getting the ball with the Chargers on the 5-yard line late in the game?
    1. Ronnie Brown MIA at HOU
    2. Willie Parker PIT vs. SEA
    3. *Joseph Addai IND vs. TB -- Note: Shoulder injury against the Broncos - results on MRI aren't back yet.
    4. Willis McGahee BAL at SF -- Note: Ran really well against Cleveland - just not often enough.
    5. Larry Johnson KC vs. JAC
    6. Marion Barber DAL at BUF
    7. Reggie Bush NO vs. CAR -- Note: Workload, especially around the goal line, should pick up with Deuce McAllister out for the season.
    8. Frank Gore SF vs. BAL
    9. Marshawn Lynch BUF vs. DAL
    10. LenDale White TEN vs. ATL
    11. *Travis Henry DEN vs. SD -- Note: Aggravated both knee and ankle injuries in loss to the Colts.
    12. Fred Taylor JAC at KC
    13. Thomas Jones NYJ at NYG
    14. Edgerrin James AZ at STL
    15. *Clinton Portis WAS vs. DET -- Note: Recurring knee tendinitis.
    16. Shaun Alexander SEA at PIT
    17. DeShaun Foster CAR at NO
    18. *Ahman Green HOU vs. MIA -- Note: Knee is improving - hoping to practice on Wednesday. If he were fully healthy, he'd be up a few spots.
    19. Brian Leonard STL vs. AZ
    20. *Derrick Ward NYG vs. NYJ -- Note: Splitting carries with Jacobs this week?
    21. *Laurence Maroney NE vs. CLE -- Note: Late scratch with a strained groin on Monday night, after pregame warmups on the field.
    22. Jamal Lewis CLE at NE
    23. *Michael Pittman TB at IND -- Note: Splitting carries with Earnest Graham with Cadillac Williams out for the season.
    24. Earnest Graham TB at IND
    25. Sammy Morris NE vs. CLE
    26. Kevin Jones DET at WAS
    27. *Cedric Benson CHI at GB -- Note: In the doghouse?
    28. Julius Jones DAL at BUF
    29. Ladell Betts WAS vs. DET
    30. Warrick Dunn ATL at TEN
    31. *Ron Dayne HOU vs. MIA -- Note: Watch Green's status - Dayne makes for a good start this week if Green can't play.
    32. Chris Brown TEN vs. ATL
    33. DeAngelo Williams CAR at NO
    34. Maurice Jones-Drew JAC at KC
    35. Leon Washington NYJ at NYG
    36. DeShawn Wynn GB vs. CHI
    37. Aaron Stecker NO vs. CAR
    38. Jerious Norwood ATL at TEN
    39. *Kenton Keith IND vs. TB -- Note: Watch Addai's status.
    40. Tatum Bell DET at WAS
    41. *Brandon Jackson GB vs. CHI
    42. Reuben Droughns NYG vs. NYJ
    43. Musa Smith BAL at SF
    44. Selvin Young DEN vs. SD
    45. Najeh Davenport PIT vs. SEA
    46. Greg Jones JAC at KC
    47. Adrian Peterson CHI at GB
    48. Jesse Chatman MIA at HOU
    49. *Vernand Morency GB vs. CHI -- Note: Recurring soreness in his knee.
    50. Samkon Gado HOU vs. MIA
    51. Michael Turner SD at DEN
    52. Anthony Thomas BUF vs. DAL
    53. Michael Bennett KC vs. JAC
    54. Maurice Morris SEA at PIT
    55. Kevin Faulk NE vs. CLE
    56. Marcel Shipp AZ at STL
    57. Brian Calhoun DET at WAS
    58. *Brandon Jacobs NYG vs. NYJ -- Note: Cleared to practice last week, possible that he's on the field against the Jets this week.
    59. Cadillac Williams TB at IND -- Note: Out for the season.

Wide Receiver

  1. Randy Moss NE vs. CLE
    1. Terrell Owens DAL at BUF
    2. Reggie Wayne IND vs. TB
    3. *Plaxico Burress NYG vs. NYJ -- Note: Moved pretty well despite the ankle injury last week.
    4. Donald Driver GB vs. CHI
    5. Steve Smith CAR at NO -- Note: Loss of Delhomme really hurts.
    6. Roy Williams DET at WAS
    7. *Marvin Harrison IND vs. TB -- Note: Bruised knee crushed his fantasy owners last week.
    8. Braylon Edwards CLE at NE
    9. Torry Holt STL vs. AZ
    10. Larry Fitzgerald AZ at STL
    11. Santonio Holmes PIT vs. SEA
    12. Marques Colston NO vs. CAR
    13. Joey Galloway TB at IND
    14. Jerricho Cotchery NYJ at NYG
    15. Chris Chambers MIA at HOU
    16. Deion Branch SEA at PIT
    17. Lee Evans BUF vs. DAL
    18. Laveranues Coles NYJ at NYG
    19. *Greg Jennings GB vs. CHI -- Note: Will rest his hamstring in practice until Friday.
    20. *Javon Walker DEN vs. SD -- Note: Knee injury "not long-term," but status for Sunday up in the air still.
    21. Dwayne Bowe KC vs. JAC
    22. Antwaan Randle El WAS vs. DET
    23. *Anquan Boldin AZ at STL -- Note: Residual soreness in his hip - officially questionable right now.
    24. *Hines Ward PIT vs. SEA -- Note: Knee improving, but still questionable.
    25. Brandon Marshall DEN vs. SD
    26. Vincent Jackson SD at DEN -- Note: Dropped an easy touchdown last week.
    27. Wes Welker NE vs. CLE
    28. Patrick Crayton DAL at BUF
    29. Derrick Mason BAL at SF
    30. Shaun McDonald DET at WAS
    31. Donte Stallworth NE vs. CLE
    32. Roddy White ATL at TEN
    33. Bernard Berrian CHI at GB
    34. James Jones GB vs. CHI
    35. Dennis Northcutt JAC at KC
    36. Brandon Jones TEN vs. ATL
    37. Lance Moore NO vs. CAR
    38. Darrell Jackson SF vs. BAL
    39. Roydell Williams TEN vs. ATL
    40. *Calvin Johnson DET at WAS -- Note: Last-minute scratch in Week 4. Close to being ready.
    41. Brandon Stokley DEN vs. SD
    42. *Isaac Bruce STL vs. AZ -- Note: Hamstring injury in the second half of loss to the Cowboys.
    43. *Mark Clayton BAL at SF -- Note: Slowly starting to recover from nagging injuries.
    44. Nate Burleson SEA at PIT
    45. Ernest Wilford JAC at KC
    46. Devery Henderson NO vs. CAR
    47. Andre Davis HOU vs. MIA
    48. Ike Hilliard TB at IND
    49. Joe Jurevicius CLE at NE
    50. Bobby Engram SEA at PIT
    51. Sam Hurd DAL at BUF
    52. Mike Furrey DET at WAS
    53. Bryant Johnson AZ at STL
    54. Reggie Williams JAC at KC
    55. Kevin Walter HOU vs. MIA
    56. Drew Bennett STL vs. AZ
    57. Muhsin Muhammad CHI at GB
    58. *Demetrius Williams BAL at SF
    59. Arnaz Battle SF vs. BAL
    60. Amani Toomer NYG vs. NYJ
    61. Marty Booker MIA at HOU
    62. Roscoe Parrish BUF vs. DAL
    63. Samie Parker KC vs. JAC
    64. Craig Davis SD at DEN
    65. Eric Moulds TEN vs. ATL
    66. Anthony Gonzalez IND vs. TB
    67. Joe Horn ATL at TEN
    68. Drew Carter CAR at NO
    69. Keenan McCardell WAS vs. DET -- Note: Signed this week by the Redskins, look for McCardell to take a couple of weeks to get up to speed.
    70. *Jacoby Jones HOU vs. MIA -- Note: Separated shoulder, some hope of playing this week.
    71. *Santana Moss WAS vs. DET -- Note: Unable to practice on Monday with strained groin.
    72. *Andre Johnson HOU vs. MIA -- Note: X-rays show improvement on his knee, but still uncertain if he'll get on the field this week.

Tight End

  1. Antonio Gates SD at DEN
    1. *Kellen Winslow CLE at NE -- Note: Bruised shoulder, but still productive.
    2. Jason Witten DAL at BUF
    3. Jeremy Shockey NYG vs. NYJ
    4. Alge Crumpler ATL at TEN
    5. Tony Gonzalez KC vs. JAC
    6. Dallas Clark IND vs. TB
    7. *Todd Heap BAL at SF -- Note: Dealing with a hamstring injury now.
    8. Chris Cooley WAS vs. DET -- Note: Got off to a slow start last year, too.
    9. Owen Daniels HOU vs. MIA
    10. Ben Watson NE vs. CLE
    11. Heath Miller PIT vs. SEA
    12. Eric Johnson NO vs. CAR
    13. Bo Scaife TEN vs. ATL
    14. Jeff King CAR at NO
    15. Alex Smith TB at IND
    16. Desmond Clark CHI at GB
    17. Marcedes Lewis JAC at KC
    18. Marcus Pollard SEA at PIT
    19. Greg Olsen CHI at GB
    20. Randy McMichael STL vs. AZ
    21. Chris Baker NYJ at NYG
    22. Quinn Sypniewki BAL at SF
    23. Bubba Franks GB vs. CHI
    24. Donald Lee GB vs. CHI
    25. Sean McHugh DET at WAS
    26. Leonard Pope AZ at STL
    27. David Martin MIA at HOU
    28. Jeb Putzier HOU vs. MIA
    29. *Ben Utecht IND vs. TB -- Note: Doubtful with his concussion.

Kicker

  1. Adam Vinatieri IND vs. TB
    1. Jeff Reed PIT vs. SEA
    2. Nick Folk DAL at BUF
    3. Stephen Gostkowski NE vs. CLE
    4. Kris Brown HOU vs. MIA
    5. Matt Stover BAL at SF
    6. Jason Elam DEN vs. SD
    7. Rob Bironas TEN vs. ATL
    8. Josh Brown SEA at PIT
    9. Jeff Wilkins STL vs. AZ
    10. Mason Crosby GB vs. CHI
    11. Shaun Suisham WAS vs. DET
    12. Jason Hanson DET at WAS
    13. Nate Kaeding SD at DEN
    14. Olindo Mare NO vs. CAR
    15. Lawrence Tynes NYG vs. NYJ
    16. Joe Nedney SF vs. BAL
    17. Neil Rackers AZ at STL
    18. Robbie Gould CHI at GB
    19. John Kasay CAR at NO
    20. Jay Feely MIA at HOU
    21. Matt Bryant TB at IND

Defense

  1. New England vs. Cleveland
    1. Green Bay vs. Chicago
    2. Tennessee vs. Atlanta
    3. Baltimore at San Francisco
    4. Chicago at Green Bay
    5. Pittsburgh vs. Seattle
    6. Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay
    7. Dallas at Buffalo
    8. Houston vs. Miami
    9. New York Giants vs. New York Jets -- Note: Prime example of how quickly things can change in the NFL.
    10. San Diego at Denver
    11. Seattle at Pittsburgh
    12. Arizona at St. Louis
    13. Washington vs. Detroit
    14. Detroit at Washington
    15. Denver vs. San Diego
    16. New Orleans vs. Carolina
    17. New York Jets at New York Giants
    18. San Francisco vs. Baltimore
    19. Kansas City vs. Jacksonville
    20. Tampa Bay at Indianapolis
    21. Jacksonville at Kansas City
    22. St. Louis vs. Arizona
    23. Atlanta at Tennessee
    24. Miami at Houston
    25. Carolina at New Orleans
    26. Buffalo vs. Dallas
    27. Cleveland at New England
