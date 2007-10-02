Week 5 value meter

By Jeff Erickson
Week 5: Bye Week - Cincinnati, Minnesota, Oakland, Philadelphia
Jacksonville, New Orleans, Tennessee, Washington return
Here are our rankings for the coming week at each position to help you decide your starting lineup. Our rankings are based on the following scoring system: three points for a passing touchdown; six points for a rushing/receiving touchdown; one point for every 20 passing yards; and one point for every 10 rushing/receiving yards.
Last updated October 2. * = check status (not necessarily injury status)
Quarterback
- Tom Brady NE vs. CLE
- Tony Romo DAL at BUF
- Peyton Manning IND vs. TB
- Brett Favre GB vs. CHI
- Vince Young TEN vs. ATL
- *Jon Kitna DET at WAS -- Note: Sore thigh during the Bears game, but stayed in.
- Drew Brees NO vs. CAR -- Note: Belief without evidence here.
- Ben Roethlisberger PIT vs. SEA
- Eli Manning NYG vs. NYJ
- *Marc Bulger STL vs. AZ -- Note: Still starting despite the rib injury. The Rams think that Bulger gives the Rams a better chance to win hurt than Gus Frerotte does healthy.
- Jay Cutler DEN vs. SD -- Note: If Walker can't go, downgrade about four spots.
- Jeff Garcia TB at IND
- Jason Campbell WAS vs. DET
- Matt Hasselbeck SEA at PIT
- *Matt Schaub HOU vs. MIA -- Note: Bruised thigh, but that shouldn't be a big deal. Hanging in there despite losing so many weapons on offense.
- Chad Pennington NYJ at NYG
- David Garrard JAC at KC
- Damon Huard KC vs. JAC
- Trent Green MIA at HOU -- Note: Just so bad - he'll pile up yardage totals only because the Dolphins will often be playing from behind, but he's part of the problem in Miami.
- Trent Edwards BUF vs. DAL
- Joey Harrington ATL at TEN
- Steve McNair BAL at SF -- Note: Continuing problems in the red zone.
- *Brian Griese CHI at GB -- Note: Pretty ugly start against the Lions. He'll get the nod again this week, though.
- *David Carr CAR at NO -- Note: Ugly, ugly performance against the Bucs. Contrast his performance with Schaub's, despite Schaub not having his full choice of skill players. Jake Delhomme might need surgery.
- *Matt Leinart AZ at STL -- Note: Bruised back, platoon arrangement. Too bad, because this is a nice matchup.
- Philip Rivers SD at DEN
- Derek Anderson CLE at NE
- *Trent Dilfer SF vs. BAL -- Note: Alex Smith out four-to-six weeks with a separated shoulder. At least Dilfer demonstrated that the Niners' passing woes aren't all a function of Smith's play.
Running Back
- LaDainian Tomlinson SD at DEN -- Note: Got back on track last week, but what was up with him not getting the ball with the Chargers on the 5-yard line late in the game?
- Ronnie Brown MIA at HOU
- Willie Parker PIT vs. SEA
- *Joseph Addai IND vs. TB -- Note: Shoulder injury against the Broncos - results on MRI aren't back yet.
- Willis McGahee BAL at SF -- Note: Ran really well against Cleveland - just not often enough.
- Larry Johnson KC vs. JAC
- Marion Barber DAL at BUF
- Reggie Bush NO vs. CAR -- Note: Workload, especially around the goal line, should pick up with Deuce McAllister out for the season.
- Frank Gore SF vs. BAL
- Marshawn Lynch BUF vs. DAL
- LenDale White TEN vs. ATL
- *Travis Henry DEN vs. SD -- Note: Aggravated both knee and ankle injuries in loss to the Colts.
- Fred Taylor JAC at KC
- Thomas Jones NYJ at NYG
- Edgerrin James AZ at STL
- *Clinton Portis WAS vs. DET -- Note: Recurring knee tendinitis.
- Shaun Alexander SEA at PIT
- DeShaun Foster CAR at NO
- *Ahman Green HOU vs. MIA -- Note: Knee is improving - hoping to practice on Wednesday. If he were fully healthy, he'd be up a few spots.
- Brian Leonard STL vs. AZ
- *Derrick Ward NYG vs. NYJ -- Note: Splitting carries with Jacobs this week?
- *Laurence Maroney NE vs. CLE -- Note: Late scratch with a strained groin on Monday night, after pregame warmups on the field.
- Jamal Lewis CLE at NE
- *Michael Pittman TB at IND -- Note: Splitting carries with Earnest Graham with Cadillac Williams out for the season.
- Earnest Graham TB at IND
- Sammy Morris NE vs. CLE
- Kevin Jones DET at WAS
- *Cedric Benson CHI at GB -- Note: In the doghouse?
- Julius Jones DAL at BUF
- Ladell Betts WAS vs. DET
- Warrick Dunn ATL at TEN
- *Ron Dayne HOU vs. MIA -- Note: Watch Green's status - Dayne makes for a good start this week if Green can't play.
- Chris Brown TEN vs. ATL
- DeAngelo Williams CAR at NO
- Maurice Jones-Drew JAC at KC
- Leon Washington NYJ at NYG
- DeShawn Wynn GB vs. CHI
- Aaron Stecker NO vs. CAR
- Jerious Norwood ATL at TEN
- *Kenton Keith IND vs. TB -- Note: Watch Addai's status.
- Tatum Bell DET at WAS
- *Brandon Jackson GB vs. CHI
- Reuben Droughns NYG vs. NYJ
- Musa Smith BAL at SF
- Selvin Young DEN vs. SD
- Najeh Davenport PIT vs. SEA
- Greg Jones JAC at KC
- Adrian Peterson CHI at GB
- Jesse Chatman MIA at HOU
- *Vernand Morency GB vs. CHI -- Note: Recurring soreness in his knee.
- Samkon Gado HOU vs. MIA
- Michael Turner SD at DEN
- Anthony Thomas BUF vs. DAL
- Michael Bennett KC vs. JAC
- Maurice Morris SEA at PIT
- Kevin Faulk NE vs. CLE
- Marcel Shipp AZ at STL
- Brian Calhoun DET at WAS
- *Brandon Jacobs NYG vs. NYJ -- Note: Cleared to practice last week, possible that he's on the field against the Jets this week.
- Cadillac Williams TB at IND -- Note: Out for the season.
Wide Receiver
- Randy Moss NE vs. CLE
- Terrell Owens DAL at BUF
- Reggie Wayne IND vs. TB
- *Plaxico Burress NYG vs. NYJ -- Note: Moved pretty well despite the ankle injury last week.
- Donald Driver GB vs. CHI
- Steve Smith CAR at NO -- Note: Loss of Delhomme really hurts.
- Roy Williams DET at WAS
- *Marvin Harrison IND vs. TB -- Note: Bruised knee crushed his fantasy owners last week.
- Braylon Edwards CLE at NE
- Torry Holt STL vs. AZ
- Larry Fitzgerald AZ at STL
- Santonio Holmes PIT vs. SEA
- Marques Colston NO vs. CAR
- Joey Galloway TB at IND
- Jerricho Cotchery NYJ at NYG
- Chris Chambers MIA at HOU
- Deion Branch SEA at PIT
- Lee Evans BUF vs. DAL
- Laveranues Coles NYJ at NYG
- *Greg Jennings GB vs. CHI -- Note: Will rest his hamstring in practice until Friday.
- *Javon Walker DEN vs. SD -- Note: Knee injury "not long-term," but status for Sunday up in the air still.
- Dwayne Bowe KC vs. JAC
- Antwaan Randle El WAS vs. DET
- *Anquan Boldin AZ at STL -- Note: Residual soreness in his hip - officially questionable right now.
- *Hines Ward PIT vs. SEA -- Note: Knee improving, but still questionable.
- Brandon Marshall DEN vs. SD
- Vincent Jackson SD at DEN -- Note: Dropped an easy touchdown last week.
- Wes Welker NE vs. CLE
- Patrick Crayton DAL at BUF
- Derrick Mason BAL at SF
- Shaun McDonald DET at WAS
- Donte Stallworth NE vs. CLE
- Roddy White ATL at TEN
- Bernard Berrian CHI at GB
- James Jones GB vs. CHI
- Dennis Northcutt JAC at KC
- Brandon Jones TEN vs. ATL
- Lance Moore NO vs. CAR
- Darrell Jackson SF vs. BAL
- Roydell Williams TEN vs. ATL
- *Calvin Johnson DET at WAS -- Note: Last-minute scratch in Week 4. Close to being ready.
- Brandon Stokley DEN vs. SD
- *Isaac Bruce STL vs. AZ -- Note: Hamstring injury in the second half of loss to the Cowboys.
- *Mark Clayton BAL at SF -- Note: Slowly starting to recover from nagging injuries.
- Nate Burleson SEA at PIT
- Ernest Wilford JAC at KC
- Devery Henderson NO vs. CAR
- Andre Davis HOU vs. MIA
- Ike Hilliard TB at IND
- Joe Jurevicius CLE at NE
- Bobby Engram SEA at PIT
- Sam Hurd DAL at BUF
- Mike Furrey DET at WAS
- Bryant Johnson AZ at STL
- Reggie Williams JAC at KC
- Kevin Walter HOU vs. MIA
- Drew Bennett STL vs. AZ
- Muhsin Muhammad CHI at GB
- *Demetrius Williams BAL at SF
- Arnaz Battle SF vs. BAL
- Amani Toomer NYG vs. NYJ
- Marty Booker MIA at HOU
- Roscoe Parrish BUF vs. DAL
- Samie Parker KC vs. JAC
- Craig Davis SD at DEN
- Eric Moulds TEN vs. ATL
- Anthony Gonzalez IND vs. TB
- Joe Horn ATL at TEN
- Drew Carter CAR at NO
- Keenan McCardell WAS vs. DET -- Note: Signed this week by the Redskins, look for McCardell to take a couple of weeks to get up to speed.
- *Jacoby Jones HOU vs. MIA -- Note: Separated shoulder, some hope of playing this week.
- *Santana Moss WAS vs. DET -- Note: Unable to practice on Monday with strained groin.
- *Andre Johnson HOU vs. MIA -- Note: X-rays show improvement on his knee, but still uncertain if he'll get on the field this week.
Tight End
- Antonio Gates SD at DEN
- *Kellen Winslow CLE at NE -- Note: Bruised shoulder, but still productive.
- Jason Witten DAL at BUF
- Jeremy Shockey NYG vs. NYJ
- Alge Crumpler ATL at TEN
- Tony Gonzalez KC vs. JAC
- Dallas Clark IND vs. TB
- *Todd Heap BAL at SF -- Note: Dealing with a hamstring injury now.
- Chris Cooley WAS vs. DET -- Note: Got off to a slow start last year, too.
- Owen Daniels HOU vs. MIA
- Ben Watson NE vs. CLE
- Heath Miller PIT vs. SEA
- Eric Johnson NO vs. CAR
- Bo Scaife TEN vs. ATL
- Jeff King CAR at NO
- Alex Smith TB at IND
- Desmond Clark CHI at GB
- Marcedes Lewis JAC at KC
- Marcus Pollard SEA at PIT
- Greg Olsen CHI at GB
- Randy McMichael STL vs. AZ
- Chris Baker NYJ at NYG
- Quinn Sypniewki BAL at SF
- Bubba Franks GB vs. CHI
- Donald Lee GB vs. CHI
- Sean McHugh DET at WAS
- Leonard Pope AZ at STL
- David Martin MIA at HOU
- Jeb Putzier HOU vs. MIA
- *Ben Utecht IND vs. TB -- Note: Doubtful with his concussion.
Kicker
- Adam Vinatieri IND vs. TB
- Jeff Reed PIT vs. SEA
- Nick Folk DAL at BUF
- Stephen Gostkowski NE vs. CLE
- Kris Brown HOU vs. MIA
- Matt Stover BAL at SF
- Jason Elam DEN vs. SD
- Rob Bironas TEN vs. ATL
- Josh Brown SEA at PIT
- Jeff Wilkins STL vs. AZ
- Mason Crosby GB vs. CHI
- Shaun Suisham WAS vs. DET
- Jason Hanson DET at WAS
- Nate Kaeding SD at DEN
- Olindo Mare NO vs. CAR
- Lawrence Tynes NYG vs. NYJ
- Joe Nedney SF vs. BAL
- Neil Rackers AZ at STL
- Robbie Gould CHI at GB
- John Kasay CAR at NO
- Jay Feely MIA at HOU
- Matt Bryant TB at IND
Defense
- New England vs. Cleveland
- Green Bay vs. Chicago
- Tennessee vs. Atlanta
- Baltimore at San Francisco
- Chicago at Green Bay
- Pittsburgh vs. Seattle
- Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay
- Dallas at Buffalo
- Houston vs. Miami
- New York Giants vs. New York Jets -- Note: Prime example of how quickly things can change in the NFL.
- San Diego at Denver
- Seattle at Pittsburgh
- Arizona at St. Louis
- Washington vs. Detroit
- Detroit at Washington
- Denver vs. San Diego
- New Orleans vs. Carolina
- New York Jets at New York Giants
- San Francisco vs. Baltimore
- Kansas City vs. Jacksonville
- Tampa Bay at Indianapolis
- Jacksonville at Kansas City
- St. Louis vs. Arizona
- Atlanta at Tennessee
- Miami at Houston
- Carolina at New Orleans
- Buffalo vs. Dallas
- Cleveland at New England