Week 5 TNF fantasy preview

Published: Oct 03, 2018 at 10:53 AM
Marcas Grant

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX, NFLN, Amazon

Colts

Andrew Luck: Beware
Jordan Wilkins: Sit
Nyheim Hines: Sit
Robert Turbin: Sit
T.Y. Hilton: Beware
Eric Ebron: Sit
Colts DST: Sit

Andrew Luck threw the ball a ton last week with great success. But what are the odds he has that same level of success on the road on a short week -- and possibly without the injured T.Y. Hilton? The Colts backfield isn't one to mess with on a Thursday, though Nyheim Hines has carved out a role as a pass-catcher. In light of Jack Doyle's hip injury, Eric Ebron has taken advantage of his expanded role and has shown touchdown upside but the Patriots have been extremely hard on tight ends. You don't want anything to do with the Colts defense.

Patriots

Tom Brady: Start
Sony Michel: Flex
James White: Flex
Josh Gordon: Start
Julian Edelman: Flex
Chris Hogan: Sit
Phillip Dorsett: Sit
Rob Gronkowski: Start
Patriots DST: Stream

The Patriots are doing that thing again where they start slowly and get everyone talking about whether the end is nigh then they turn it on and start wrecking opponents. Hosting a worn out Colts defense on a short week should lead to another solid week of production from Tom Brady. The two-man backfield of Michel and White is not only more productive than the previous three-headed iteration, it's also easier to navigate for fantasy managers. Julian Edelman is a cautious start in his return from a four-game suspension while Josh Gordon could pop after having a week under his belt. Hopefully having those two receivers will help open things for the slumping Rob Gronkowski. New England's defense is a potential streaming option but you might be better served to wait for a defense playing on Sunday.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com

