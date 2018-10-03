Week 5 TNF fantasy preview

The Patriots are doing that thing again where they start slowly and get everyone talking about whether the end is nigh then they turn it on and start wrecking opponents. Hosting a worn out Colts defense on a short week should lead to another solid week of production from Tom Brady. The two-man backfield of Michel and White is not only more productive than the previous three-headed iteration, it's also easier to navigate for fantasy managers. Julian Edelman is a cautious start in his return from a four-game suspension while Josh Gordon could pop after having a week under his belt. Hopefully having those two receivers will help open things for the slumping Rob Gronkowski. New England's defense is a potential streaming option but you might be better served to wait for a defense playing on Sunday.