Week 5 predictions: Tom Brady over Peyton Manning; Saints win

Could you call this game an upset if the Chargers won, despite the fact New Orleans hasn't won a game yet? A big reason for the Saints' 0-4 start is a defense that's giving up an absurd 463.3 yards per game (easily dead last in the league). That's a worse figure than anything Enron ever reported. But another factor in New Orleans' slow start -- at least according to Drew Brees -- was the replacement refs allegedly slowing down the pace of the explosive New Orleans offense. There might be some truth to that, as Brees' unit racked up 474 yards of offense and converted over 50 percent on third down with the regular refs back in the fold last Sunday. Ryan Mathews will probably get a lot of work on the San Diego side of things, but it won't be enough on the road.