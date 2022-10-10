Week 5 Monday night inactives: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

- WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN
Raiders
- RB Brittain Brown
- ILB Jayon Brown
- TE Foster Moreau
- DT Johnathan Hankins
- DT Matthew Butler
- DE Tashawn Bower
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel says there's no timeline for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) return. McDaniel added veteran signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater remains in concussion protocol heading into Week 6.
Panthers owner David Tepper expresses his desire for a winning culture in Carolina following Monday's firing of coach Matt Rhule.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to San Francisco, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Backup QB P.J. Walker is in line to start vs. Rams.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that RB Rashaad Penny suffered a broken fibula that will end his season.
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Matt Rhule has been fired as head coach of the Panthers after starting his third season with a 1-4 record. Defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks will replace Rhule as the interim coach.
The Commanders fell short of victory Sunday against the Titans, but Brian Robinson's return to the lineup six weeks after being shot provided a personal win.
Jets rookie RB Breece Hall provided a spark for the second straight week with 197 scrimmage yards in a blowout win over Miami.
It remains to be seen whether Bill Belichick can win a Super Bowl sans Tom Brady, but there is no question the man can still coach up a team led by a backup rookie quarterback.
The Giants won four games in 2021 under Joe Judge. Through five games of the Brian Daboll era, Big Blue has already matched that win total, moving to 4-1 after Sunday's comeback upset over the Packers in London.
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!