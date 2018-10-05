Week 5 injury watch: Aaron Rodgers' depleted receiving corps

Jaguars: Leonard Fournette (hamstring) - Leonard Fournette's return to the field lasted less than a half, with the former first-round pick dropping out of last week's game after re-aggravating his hamstring. That injury will cost Fournette Sunday's tilt with the Chiefs, meaning he will have missed as many games in 2018 as he did all of his rookie season. While Fournette remains sidelined, T.J. Yeldon will continue to see the vast majority of the backfield work for Jacksonville's offense. Yeldon has averaged nearly 16 touches a game this season and 17 over the last two weeks.