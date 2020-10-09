Week 5 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Week 5 of the 2020 season is here.
Below is the official injury report and game day designations for all 11 games.
Los Angeles Rams at Washington Football Team
Rams: QUESTIONABLE: LB Micah Kiser (groin), CB Troy Hill (ankle), OL Bobby Evans (shoulder)
WFT: OUT: TE Marcus Baugh (non-injury related); CB Greg Stroman (foot), WR Steven Sims Jr. (toe); QUESTIONABLE: DE Chase Young (groin), LB Cole Holcomb (knee), G Wes Schweitzer (elbow)
Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers
Eagles: OUT: WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring), WR Alshon Jeffery (illness, foot), CB Avonte Maddox (ankle)
Steelers: OUT: LB Marcus Allen (foot), FB Derek Watt (hamstring)
Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets
Cardinals: OUT: LB Devon Kennard (calf); QUESTIONABLE: S Chris Banjo (hamstring), DL Jordan Phillips (illness), TE Darrell Daniels (thigh)
Jets: OUT: QB Sam Darnold (shoulder); DOUBTFUL: T Mekhi Becton (shoulder), WR Breshad Perriman (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: S Ashtyn Davis (groin), DT Johnathan Franklin-Myers (foot), WR Chris Hogan (ribs/knee), LB Jordan Jenkins (shoulder/calf), CB Bless Austin (calf)
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
Raiders: OUT: WR Bryan Edwards (foot); QUESTIONABLE: T Trent Brown (calf), WR Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring), DT Maliek Collins (shoulder/illness), WR Rico Gafford (hamstring)
Chiefs: OUT: DE Mike Danna (hamstring)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
Jaguars: QUESTIONABLE: DE Josh Allen (knee), LB Myles Jack (ankle), CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder), DT Daniel Ekuale (ankle)
Texans: QUESTIONABLE: TE Jordan Akins (ankle/concussion), LB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring), LB Benardrick McKinney (shoulder), RB Buddy Howell (hamstring), CB Keion Crossen (hamstring)
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Bengals: DOUBTFUL: WR John Ross (illness), CB Mackensie Alexander (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: RB Joe Mixon (shin)
Ravens: DOUBTFUL: G Tyre Phillips (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: QB Lamar Jackson (knee/illness), T Ronnie Stanley (shoulder/hip), CB Marcus Peters (thigh), TE Mark Andrews (thigh), WR Marquise Brown (knee), CB Jimmy Smith (knee), LB Anthony Levine (abdomen), DT Justin Madubuike (knee), WR Chris Moore (thigh/finger), DT Broderick Washington (illness), DE Derek Wolfe (elbow)
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
Panthers: OUT: CB Eli Apple (hamstring)
Falcons: OUT: S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers
Dolphins: OUT: DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder), TE Durham Smythe (knee)
49ers: OUT: DE Ezekiel Ansah (biceps), CB Emmanuel Moseley (concussion), CB Dontae Johnson (groin), CB K'Wuan Williams (knee/hip); QUESTIONABLE: WR Deebo Samuel (illness), RB Raheem Mostert (knee), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
Giants: OUT: LB Oshane Ximines (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: S Jabrill Peppers (ankle), CB Adrian Colbert (neck), LB Kyle Fackrell (neck)
Cowboys: OUT: C Joe Looney (knee), T Tyron Smith (neck)
Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns
Colts: OUT: T Anthony Castanzo (ribs), LB Darius Leonard (groin); QUESTIONABLE: LB Anthony Walker (ankle)
Browns: OUT: DT Larry Ogunjabi (abdomen), CB Greedy Williams (shoulder), LB Tae Davis (elbow); QUESTIONABLE: S Karl Joseph (hamstring); DE Adrian Clayborn (hip)
Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks
Vikings: OUT: WR K.J. Osborn (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: CB Holton Hill (foot), CB Kris Boyd (hamstring)
Seahawks: OUT: S Jamal Adams (groin); QUESTIONABLE: CB Quinton Dunbar (knee), LB Jordyn Brooks (knee), LG Mike Iupati (knee/back), S Lano Hill (back), RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder)