Week 5 injury report for Sunday's NFL games

Oct 04, 2019

Week 5 of the 2019 season is upon us.

Below is a full tally of the official injury report and gameday designations for all 13 Sunday games.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Carolina Panthers

Jaguars: OUT: TE Josh Oliver (hamstring), CB Jalen Ramsey (back); QUESTIONABLE: DE Lerentee McCray (oblique).

Panthers: OUT: WR Chris Hogan (knee), CB Donte Jackson (groin), T Greg Little (concussion), TE Chris Manhertz (concussion), QB Cam Newton (foot), G Trai Turner (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: LB Brian Burns (wrist), DT Gerald McCoy (knee), S Eric Reid (ankle).

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals

Cardinals: OUT: DE Zach Allen (neck), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), WR Christian Kirk (ankle), T Jordan Mills (knee), S Charles Washington (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: CB Tramaine Brock (back), WR Damiere Byrd (hamstring), P Andy Lee (right hip), G Justin Pugh (shoulder), LB Terrell Suggs (back), LB Ezekiel Turner (hand, hamstring).

Bengals: OUT: T Cordy Glenn (concussion), WR A.J. Green (ankle), WR John Ross (sternoclavicular), DE Kerry Wynn (concussion).

Atlanta Falcons at Houston Texans

Falcons: OUT: RB Kenjon Barner (knee), P Matt Bosher (right groin), G Jamon Brown (concussion), CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson (groin).

Texans: OUT: C Greg Mancz (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: S Tashaun Gipson (wrist, hip), CB Lonnie Johnson (groin), WR Kenny Stills (hamstring, ankle).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Buccaneers: OUT: LB Jack Cichy (elbow), WR Breshad Perriman (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: T Demar Dotson (calf).

Saints: OUT: QB Drew Brees (right thumb), DE Trey Hendrickson (neck).

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants

Vikings: OUT: CB Mackensie Alexander (elbow, groin), LB Kentrell Brothers (wrist, hamstring).

Giants: OUT: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), LB Tae Davis (concussion), LB Alec Ogletree (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: LB Lorenzo Carter (neck).

Chicago Bears versus Oakland Raiders (London)

Bears: OUT: WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion), OL Ted Larsen (knee), DT Bilal Nichols (hand), QB Mitchell Trubisky (left shoulder); DOUBTFUL: LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: DT Akiem Hicks (knee).

Raiders: OUT: G Gabe Jackson (knee); QUESTIONABLE: DE Clelin Ferrell (concussion), WR Dwayne Harris (ankle), G Richie Incognito (back), WR J.J. Nelson (knee), WR Tyrell Williams (foot).

New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles

Jets: OUT: QB Sam Darnold (illness), LB Jordan Jenkins (calf); DOUBTFUL: LB C.J. Mosley (groin), G Kelechi Osemele (shoulder, knee); QUESTIONABLE: WR Josh Bellamy (shoulder), TE Daniel Brown (ankle), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), DT Quinnen Williams (ankle).

Eagles: OUT: CB Ronald Darby (hamstring), TE Alex Ellis (knee), WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot), CB Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck); QUESTIONABLE: CB Sidney Jones (hamstring).

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Ravens: OUT: CB Jimmy Smith (knee); QUESTIONABLE CB Cyrus Jones (foot), C Matt Skura (knee), DT Brandon Williams (knee).

Steelers: OUT: LB Anthony Chickillo (foot), RB Roosevelt Nix (knee); QUESTIONABLE: TE Vance McDonald (shoulder), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe), LB Vince Williams (hamstring).

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans

Bills: OUT: TE Tyler Kroft (ankle), LB Corey Thompson (ankle), QUESTIONABLE: QB Josh Allen (concussion), RB Patrick DiMarco (concussion), WR Robert Foster (groin), CB Taron Johnson (hamstring), S Dean Marlowe (concussion), T Ty Nsekhe (ankle), RB Devin Singletary (hamstring).

Titans: OUT: RB David Fluellen (knee), G Kevin Pamphile (knee); QUESTIONABLE: LB Cameron Wake (hamstring).

New England Patriots at Washington Redskins

Patriots: OUT: RB Rex Burkhead (foot), S Patrick Chung (heel), S Nate Ebner (groin); QUESTIONABLE: WR Julian Edelman (chest), LB Dont'a Hightower (shoulder).

Redskins: OUT: TE Vernon Davis (concussion), LB Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring), TE Jordan Reed (concussion), G Brandon Scherff (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: QB Case Keenum (foot), WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring), CB Josh Norman (knee), C Chase Roullier (knee).

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Broncos: OUT: CB Bryce Callahan (foot); QUESTIONABLE: CB Kareem Jackson (hamstring), T Ja'Wuan James (knee), LB Josey Jewell (hamstring).

Chargers: OUT: TE Hunter Henry (knee); DOUBTFUL: S Nasir Adderley (hamstring), K Michael Badgley (right groin), RB Justin Jackson (calf); QUESTIONABLE: WR Travis Benjamin (hip), LB Thomas Davis (groin), TE Virgil Green (groin), DE Melvin Ingram (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (back).

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Packers: OUT: WR Davante Adams (toe), CB Tony Brown (hamstring), RB Jamaal Williams (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: CB Kevin King (groin), DE Montravius Adams (shoulder), T Bryan Bulaga (shoulder), LB Oren Burks (chest), LB Kyler Fackrell (shoulder).

Cowboys: OUT: T Tyron Smith (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: T La'el Collins (back), DE Tyrone Crawford (hip), WR Michael Gallup (knee), DT Antwaun Woods (knee).

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

Colts: OUT: WR Parris Campbell (abdomen), S Clayton Geathers (concussion), S Malik Hooker (knee), LB Darius Leonard (concussion), DT Tyquan Lewis (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: WR T.Y. Hilton (quadricep), RB Marlon Mack (ankle), S Rolan Milligan (knee), LB Anthony Walker (shoulder), CB Rock Ya-Sin (hip).

Chiefs: OUT: T Eric Fisher (groin), WR Tyreek Hill (shoulder), LB Dorian O'Daniel (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: DE Alex Okafor (hip), WR Sammy Watkins (shoulder), RB Damien Williams (knee).

