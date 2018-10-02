Week 5 Fantasy Streamers: Blake Bortles tops list

There is some dissonance over who is going to take over as the Bengals starting tight end after Tyler Eifert suffered another unlucky injury. For clarity, Tyler Kroft led Cincy's tight end committee when Eifert missed most of last year and put up 8.9 fantasy points per game (TE14 in PPR), but C.J. Uzomah has played well ahead of Kroft as the Bengals' No. 2 tight end so far. Per PFF, Uzomah has run 75 pass routes to Kroft's minuscule 25 routes this season. Cincinnati could keep Uzomah in his role and elevate Kroft as the "starter" in place of Eifert again, but right now -- Uzomah is ahead of Kroft in both snap rate (59 percent to 34 percent) and targets (8 to 5). Miami has allowed at least eight PPR points to each TE they have faced this season, putting Uzomah at least in play for Week 5.