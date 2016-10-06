Week 5 fantasy football matchups preview

Bilal Powell, RB -- FLEX:Powell took a backseat to Forte in the Jets first two games, but has seen his snap share rise in recent weeks. He's out-produced Forte in each of the last two games on fewer touches and seems to have an increasing role in a struggling Jets offense. His fantasy value may be game-script dependent so there is an inherent risk here, but the Jets may lean on him more as a pass-catcher with Decker sidelined.