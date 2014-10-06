Week 5 fantasy football #KABOOM winners

The tight end position has had a rough start to the season, as big name players like Jimmy Graham, Dennis Pitta, Kyle Rudolph, Vernon Davis and Jordan Cameron have all missed time with injuries. That's why the quiet consistency of Greg Olsen has been a godsend to owners lucky enough to have drafted him. Olsen has had over 69 receiving yards in every game but one so far, and has four touchdown receptions on the young season. Finding the end zone twice against his former team on Sunday helped his team secure a win, and him a #KABOOM award for Week 5.