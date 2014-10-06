Week 5 fantasy football #KABOOM winners

Published: Oct 06, 2014 at 05:12 AM

Each week, we at NFL fantasy like to bestow #KABOOM awards on the top players at each position that deliver monster performances for their fantasy owners. Week 4 had no shortage of star performers and surprises, but there were a few players in particular who deserve the nod for dominating their position: Peyton Manning, Branden Oliver, Demaryius Thomas, Greg Olsen.

Peyton Manning, QB, Denver Broncos -- 30.96 fantasy points

One week after watching his brother take the fantasy scoring crown, Peyton Manning decided he needed to remind the world that this was his arena. Manning carved up the Cardinals secondary all afternoon, and would have had a higher fantasy point total were it not for a few interceptions. Oh, and let's not forget that Manning also threw his 500th touchdown pass (and 501st, 502nd and 503rd). This guy's pretty good.

Branden Oliver, RB, San Diego Chargers -- 30.20 fantasy points

I feel like a proud papa right now. After two weeks of talking up Oliver in my "Deep dive" waiver column he takes over for an injured Donald Brown and delivers a monster performance. Oliver looked just as shifty as I had seen on tape in the preseason and his limited regular season action. He's Michael Fabiano's top waiver-wire target this week, so if you need a running back make your move now.

Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos -- 34.60 fantasy points

With Manning having such a successful afternoon, it's no surprise that Thomas also lit up the fantasy scoreboard. Thomas racked up a franchise record 226 receiving yards and added two touchdowns for good measure. As NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah pointed out on NFL NOW, it's unfair how big, strong and fast Thomas is. He's a unique talent, and appears to be rebounding with style after a slow start to the season.

Greg Olsen, TE, Carolina Panthers-- 19.20 fantasy points

The tight end position has had a rough start to the season, as big name players like Jimmy Graham, Dennis Pitta, Kyle Rudolph, Vernon Davis and Jordan Cameron have all missed time with injuries. That's why the quiet consistency of Greg Olsen has been a godsend to owners lucky enough to have drafted him. Olsen has had over 69 receiving yards in every game but one so far, and has four touchdown receptions on the young season. Finding the end zone twice against his former team on Sunday helped his team secure a win, and him a #KABOOM award for Week 5.

