Week 5 Cheat Sheet: Hunt, Watson take center stage

With EJ Manuel expected to start for Derek Carr (questionable), it's anyone's best guess what we might get from a Raiders offense that has been stuck in the mud. Manuel looked OK in relief last week. He wasn't afraid to pull the trigger and knew where he wanted to go with the ball before the snap -- two things he struggled with in Buffalo. Entering in comeback mode, however, isn't the same as starting against a defense with a game plan. Manuel will need playmakers to step up around him to move the ball against the Ravens' secondary. Amari Cooper has been the biggest enigma this season. The talented receiver has caught just 12-of-31 targets (38.7 percent), the lowest catch rate among 80 qualified receivers, and has dropped a plethora of passes. Manuel will need Cooper and Michael Crabtree to make plays for him Sunday if the Raiders are to avoid a three-game slide.