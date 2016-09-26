Week 4 waiver wire: Streaming defenses to target

The Washington defense has improved after a disastrous season-opener against Pittsburgh, scoring six and eight fantasy points the following two weeks while averaging three sacks and two turnovers per game. The Browns offense is handicapped at the quarterback position right now with Cody Kessler set to start again. He was sacked three times by Miami in his first start, so the Washington front seven should be able to get after Kessler regularly while on their home turf. The Browns got a big game out of Terrelle Pryor against the feeble Miami secondary in Week 3, but will he be able to match that production against the likes of Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland? I have my doubts. Washington is at home, playing an inexperienced quarterback running an offense decimated by injuries. This has all the makings of an excellent streaming matchup ... which obviously means they'll score two fantasy points and probably lose to the Browns. Oh well.