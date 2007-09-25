Week 4 value meter

By Jeff Erickosn
Week 4: Bye Weeks Begin - Jacksonville, New Orleans, Tennessee, Washington
Here are our rankings for the coming week at each position to help you decide your starting lineup. Our rankings are based on the following scoring system: three points for a passing touchdown; six points for a rushing/receiving touchdown; one point for every 20 passing yards; and one point for every 10 rushing/receiving yards.
Last updated September 24. * = check status (not necessarily injury status)
QUARTERBACK
- Tom Brady NE at CIN
- Carson Palmer CIN vs. NE
- Tony Romo DAL vs. STL
- Peyton Manning IND vs. DEN -- Note: Not that you'd never bench Manning, but this isn't his best week in salary cap leagues.
- Donovan McNabb PHI at NYG -- Note: For the second week in a row, conventional wisdom has been turned on its ear. In Week 2, Camera-Gate was supposed to distract the Patriots. Last week, McNabb's comments on the scrutiny faced by black quarterbacks was the talking-head subject of the week - but had nothing to do with his performance on the field.
- Jeff Garcia TB at CAR -- Note: The Panthers' pass defense has been ripped up by Matt Schaub and Joey Harrington the last two weeks.
- Brett Favre GB at MIN
- Jon Kitna DET vs. CHI
- Matt Hasselbeck SEA at SF -- Note: Effective in the two-minute drill.
- Ben Roethlisberger PIT at AZ
- Eli Manning NYG vs. PHI
- Philip Rivers SD vs. KC
- Trent Green MIA vs. OAK -- Note: The yards are there if not the touchdowns, although how much of that is due to the Dolphins playing from behind is up for debate.
- *Jay Cutler DEN at IND -- Note: Mild ankle sprain.
- *Marc Bulger STL at DAL -- Note: Playing with a broken rib.
- *Steve McNair BAL at CLE -- Note: "Tweaked" his groin injury against Arizona, giving Kyle Boller a chance to play.
- *Chad Pennington NYJ at BUF -- Note: Was able to limp his way through the win over Miami.
- Derek Anderson CLE vs. BAL
- Alex Smith SF vs. SEA -- Note: Losing Vernon Davis hurts.
- Damon Huard KC at SD
- Joey Harrington ATL vs. HOU
- *Matt Schaub HOU at ATL -- Note: Pretty reasonable performance last week considering his options on offense are dropping like flies.
- *Matt Leinart AZ vs. PIT -- Note: Looking over his shoulder at Kurt Warner.
- *Jake Delhomme CAR vs. TB -- Note: Strained right elbow that won't need surgery, but status for this week unclear, plus a tougher matchup. We probably won't know until at least Friday whether it's Delhomme or David Carr getting the nod.
- *Josh McCown OAK at MIA -- Note: Aggravated his foot injury against Cleveland, leading the Raiders to give Daunte Culpepper his first playing time of 2007.
- *Rex Grossman CHI at DET -- Note: Will Grossman or Brian Griese get the nod this week?
- *Kelly Holcomb MIN vs. GB -- Note: We're tentatively listing Holcomb as the starter here, assuming that Tarvaris Jackson needs one more week off with his groin injury.
- *Trent Edwards BUF vs. NYJ -- Note: J.P. Losman is out for at least two weeks with a sprained MCL.
RUNNING BACK
- Joseph Addai IND vs. DEN
- Willie Parker PIT at AZ
- LaDainian Tomlinson SD vs. KC -- Note: Look for the Bolts to emphasize the running game this week. Fewer rushing yards than Najeh Davenport so far.
- *Frank Gore SF vs. SEA -- Note: Had precautionary X-rays on his hand, which were negative, after loss to the Steelers.
- *Brian Westbrook PHI at NYG -- Note: Abdominal strain.
- Willis McGahee BAL at CLE
- LaMont Jordan OAK at MIA
- Adrian Peterson MIN vs. GB
- Laurence Maroney NE at CIN
- *Shaun Alexander SEA at SF -- Note: Officially has a broken bone in his wrist, but will play on.
- Marion Barber DAL vs. STL
- Travis Henry DEN at IND
- Thomas Jones NYJ at BUF
- Cedric Benson CHI at DET
- Marshawn Lynch BUF vs. NYJ
- Ronnie Brown MIA vs. OAK
- *Rudi Johnson CIN vs. NE -- Note: Hamstring problem, says he'll be ready to go.
- *Cadillac Williams TB at CAR -- Note: Bruised ribs, fumble cost him playing time to Earnest Graham last week.
- *Ahman Green HOU at ATL -- Note: Swelling in his left knee. Atlanta's run defense has really struggled. If Green were healthy, he'd be five spots higher.
- DeShaun Foster CAR vs. TB
- Larry Johnson KC at SD
- *Derrick Ward NYG vs. PHI -- Note: Sore ankle, but should play.
- Edgerrin James AZ vs. PIT
- Jamal Lewis CLE vs. BAL -- Note: Look for his former teammates to be revved up to stop Lewis.
- Sammy Morris NE at CIN
- Julius Jones DAL vs. STL
- Warrick Dunn ATL vs. HOU
- DeAngelo Williams CAR vs. TB
- Brandon Jackson GB at MIN
- Reuben Droughns NYG vs. PHI -- Note: Vulturing the goal line carries from Ward.
- Musa Smith BAL at CLE
- *Kevin Jones DET vs. CHI -- Note: Should get more action this week.
- Tatum Bell DET vs. CHI
- Leon Washington NYJ at BUF
- Brian Leonard STL at DAL
- *DeShawn Wynn GB at MIN -- Note: Ankle injury doesn't seem to be serious.
- Earnest Graham TB at CAR
- Jerious Norwood ATL vs. HOU
- *Kenny Watson CIN vs. NE -- Note: Watch Rudi's status carefully.
- Michael Pittman TB at CAR
- Correll Buckhalter PHI at NYG
- Jesse Chatman MIA vs. OAK
- Adrian Peterson CHI at DET
- Antonio Pittman STL at DAL
- *Ron Dayne HOU at ATL -- Note: Should be ready to go this week after sitting out last week with a chest injury.
- Mewelde Moore MIN vs. GB
- *Samkon Gado HOU at ATL -- Note: Status dependent upon health of Green and Dayne.
- *Chester Taylor MIN vs. GB -- Note: Coaches are optimistic he can finally suit up this week.
- Selvin Young DEN at IND
- Najeh Davenport PIT at AZ
- Michael Turner SD vs. KC
- Justin Fargas OAK at MIA
- Anthony Thomas BUF vs. NYJ
- Michael Bennett KC at SD
- Kenton Keith IND vs. DEN
- *Maurice Morris SEA at SF
- Kevin Faulk NE at CIN
- *Vernand Morency GB at MIN
- Marcel Shipp AZ vs. PIT
- Brian Calhoun DET vs. CHI
- *Steven Jackson STL at DAL -- Note: "Week-to-week" with partially torn groin muscle. Rams in disaster-relief mode.
WIDE RECEIVER
- Terrell Owens DAL vs. STL
- Steve Smith CAR vs. TB
- Randy Moss NE at CIN
- Chad Johnson CIN vs. NE
- Reggie Wayne IND vs. DEN
- Roy Williams DET vs. CHI
- Marvin Harrison IND vs. DEN
- Javon Walker DEN at IND
- Torry Holt STL at DAL
- Joey Galloway TB at CAR
- *Plaxico Burress NYG vs. PHI -- Note: Playing through a sprained ankle.
- T.J. Houshmandzadeh CIN vs. NE
- *Donald Driver GB at MIN -- Note: General knee soreness.
- *Anquan Boldin AZ vs. PIT -- Note: Hip injury classified as minor. Clearly would prefer Warner over Leinart at this point.
- Ronald Curry OAK at MIA
- Braylon Edwards CLE vs. BAL
- Chris Chambers MIA vs. OAK
- Laveranues Coles NYJ at BUF
- Larry Fitzgerald AZ vs. PIT
- *Hines Ward PIT at AZ -- Note: Questionable with a knee injury.
- Lee Evans BUF vs. NYJ -- Note: Not dead yet. If he doesn't bounce back this week, he gets the Reggie Brown treatment.
- Kevin Curtis PHI at NYG
- Santonio Holmes PIT at AZ
- Jerricho Cotchery NYJ at BUF
- Deion Branch SEA at SF
- Vincent Jackson SD vs. KC
- Derrick Mason BAL at CLE
- Darrell Jackson SF vs. SEA
- *Calvin Johnson DET vs. CHI -- Note: Bruised back.
- Brandon Marshall DEN at IND
- Bernard Berrian CHI at DET
- *Isaac Bruce STL at DAL -- Note: Blow to the head last week.
- Roddy White ATL vs. HOU
- Wes Welker NE at CIN
- *Greg Jennings GB at MIN -- Note: Still might have to skip a day or two of practice.
- Nate Burleson SEA at SF
- Shaun McDonald DET vs. CHI
- Reggie Brown PHI at NYG
- *Dwayne Bowe KC at SD -- Note: Eddie Kennison is out again.
- Bobby Engram SEA at SF
- Mike Furrey DET vs. CHI
- James Jones GB at MIN
- Ike Hilliard TB at CAR
- Donte Stallworth NE at CIN
- Brandon Stokley DEN at IND
- Kevin Walter HOU at ATL -- Note: Texans will be without both Andre Johnson and Jacoby Jones this week.
- Jerry Porter OAK at MIA
- Drew Bennett STL at DAL
- Muhsin Muhammad CHI at DET
- *Patrick Crayton DAL vs. STL -- Note: Finger injury causing some very public drop problems.
- Sam Hurd DAL vs. STL
- Demetrius Williams BAL at CLE
- Jason Avant PHI at NYG
- Joe Jurevicius CLE vs. BAL
- Glenn Holt CIN vs. NE
- Arnaz Battle SF vs. SEA
- Amani Toomer NYG vs. PHI
- Mark Clayton BAL at CLE
- Marty Booker MIA vs. OAK
- Roscoe Parrish BUF vs. NYJ
- Samie Parker KC at SD
- *Andre Davis HOU at ATL -- Note: Playing despite a finger injury.
- Craig Davis SD vs. KC -- Note: Not to sound too curmudgeonly, but why is he now "Buster" Davis?
- Anthony Gonzalez IND vs. DEN
- Joe Horn ATL vs. HOU
- Bryant Johnson AZ vs. PIT
- Drew Carter CAR vs. TB -- Note: Mediocre since Week 1.
- *Jacoby Jones HOU at ATL -- Note: Out with a shoulder injury.
- *Andre Johnson HOU at ATL -- Note: Out again this week.
TIGHT END
- Antonio Gates SD vs. KC
- *Kellen Winslow CLE vs. BAL -- Note: Bruised shoulder.
- Jason Witten DAL vs. STL
- *Todd Heap BAL at CLE -- Note: "Mild" concussion - as far as I'm concerned, a mild concussion is one that happens to someone else.
- Jeremy Shockey NYG vs. PHI
- Alge Crumpler ATL vs. HOU
- Ben Watson NE at CIN
- Tony Gonzalez KC at SD
- Owen Daniels HOU at ATL
- Dallas Clark IND vs. DEN
- Heath Miller PIT at AZ
- Jeff King CAR vs. TB
- Alex Smith TB at CAR
- Desmond Clark CHI at DET
- David Martin MIA vs. OAK
- Marcus Pollard SEA at SF
- Greg Olsen CHI at DET
- Randy McMichael STL at DAL
- Chris Baker NYJ at BUF
- Bubba Franks GB at MIN
- Donald Lee GB at MIN
- John Madsen OAK at MIA -- Note: Getting more targets than Zach Miller for the Raiders.
- Sean McHugh DET vs. CHI
- Ben Utecht IND vs. DEN
- Leonard Pope AZ vs. PIT
- Visanthe Shiancoe MIN vs. GB -- Note: Appeared to get robbed on a touchdown reception against the Chiefs.
- Daniel Graham DEN at IND
- Reggie Kelly CIN vs. NE
- Matt Schobel PHI at NYG
- Jeb Putzier HOU at ATL
- *L.J. Smith PHI at NYG -- Note: Probably out again this week after his groin surgery last week.
- *Vernon Davis SF vs. SEA -- Note: Out two weeks with a knee injury.
KICKER
- Jeff Reed PIT at AZ
- Adam Vinatieri IND vs. DEN
- Nick Folk DAL vs. STL
- Jason Elam DEN at IND
- Matt Stover BAL at CLE
- David Akers PHI at NYG
- Stephen Gostkowski NE at CIN
- Josh Brown SEA at SF
- Jeff Wilkins STL at DAL
- Mason Crosby GB at MIN
- Jason Hanson DET vs. CHI
- Shayne Graham CIN vs. NE
- Nate Kaeding SD vs. KC
- Lawrence Tynes NYG vs. PHI
- Joe Nedney SF vs. SEA
- Kris Brown HOU at ATL
- Neil Rackers AZ vs. PIT
- Robbie Gould CHI at DET
- John Kasay CAR vs. TB
- Jay Feely MIA vs. OAK
- Matt Bryant TB at CAR
DEFENSE
- Baltimore at Cleveland
- Chicago at Detroit
- San Diego vs. Kansas City
- Dallas vs. St. Louis
- Green Bay at Minnesota
- Indianapolis vs. Denver
- Pittsburgh at Arizona
- Minnesota vs. Green Bay
- New York Jets at Buffalo
- Detroit vs. Chicago
- Atlanta vs. Houston
- Tampa Bay at Carolina -- Note: Bump up two spots if Delhomme can't play.
- San Francisco vs. Seattle
- Miami vs. Oakland
- Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
- Philadelphia at New York Giants
- New England at Cincinnati
- Houston at Atlanta
- Seattle at San Francisco
- Oakland at Miami
- Cleveland vs. Baltimore
- Arizona vs. Pittsburgh
- Buffalo vs. New York Jets
- Kansas City at San Diego
- New York Giants vs. Philadelphia
- Denver at Indianapolis
- Cincinnati vs. New England
- St. Louis at Dallas
