Week 4 value meter

Published: Sep 25, 2007 at 07:32 AM

By Jeff Erickosn

Week 4: Bye Weeks Begin - Jacksonville, New Orleans, Tennessee, Washington

Here are our rankings for the coming week at each position to help you decide your starting lineup. Our rankings are based on the following scoring system: three points for a passing touchdown; six points for a rushing/receiving touchdown; one point for every 20 passing yards; and one point for every 10 rushing/receiving yards.

Last updated September 24. * = check status (not necessarily injury status)

QUARTERBACK

  1. Tom Brady NE at CIN
    1. Carson Palmer CIN vs. NE
    2. Tony Romo DAL vs. STL
    3. Peyton Manning IND vs. DEN -- Note: Not that you'd never bench Manning, but this isn't his best week in salary cap leagues.
    4. Donovan McNabb PHI at NYG -- Note: For the second week in a row, conventional wisdom has been turned on its ear. In Week 2, Camera-Gate was supposed to distract the Patriots. Last week, McNabb's comments on the scrutiny faced by black quarterbacks was the talking-head subject of the week - but had nothing to do with his performance on the field.
    5. Jeff Garcia TB at CAR -- Note: The Panthers' pass defense has been ripped up by Matt Schaub and Joey Harrington the last two weeks.
    6. Brett Favre GB at MIN
    7. Jon Kitna DET vs. CHI
    8. Matt Hasselbeck SEA at SF -- Note: Effective in the two-minute drill.
    9. Ben Roethlisberger PIT at AZ
    10. Eli Manning NYG vs. PHI
    11. Philip Rivers SD vs. KC
    12. Trent Green MIA vs. OAK -- Note: The yards are there if not the touchdowns, although how much of that is due to the Dolphins playing from behind is up for debate.
    13. *Jay Cutler DEN at IND -- Note: Mild ankle sprain.
    14. *Marc Bulger STL at DAL -- Note: Playing with a broken rib.
    15. *Steve McNair BAL at CLE -- Note: "Tweaked" his groin injury against Arizona, giving Kyle Boller a chance to play.
    16. *Chad Pennington NYJ at BUF -- Note: Was able to limp his way through the win over Miami.
    17. Derek Anderson CLE vs. BAL
    18. Alex Smith SF vs. SEA -- Note: Losing Vernon Davis hurts.
    19. Damon Huard KC at SD
    20. Joey Harrington ATL vs. HOU
    21. *Matt Schaub HOU at ATL -- Note: Pretty reasonable performance last week considering his options on offense are dropping like flies.
    22. *Matt Leinart AZ vs. PIT -- Note: Looking over his shoulder at Kurt Warner.
    23. *Jake Delhomme CAR vs. TB -- Note: Strained right elbow that won't need surgery, but status for this week unclear, plus a tougher matchup. We probably won't know until at least Friday whether it's Delhomme or David Carr getting the nod.
    24. *Josh McCown OAK at MIA -- Note: Aggravated his foot injury against Cleveland, leading the Raiders to give Daunte Culpepper his first playing time of 2007.
    25. *Rex Grossman CHI at DET -- Note: Will Grossman or Brian Griese get the nod this week?
    26. *Kelly Holcomb MIN vs. GB -- Note: We're tentatively listing Holcomb as the starter here, assuming that Tarvaris Jackson needs one more week off with his groin injury.
    27. *Trent Edwards BUF vs. NYJ -- Note: J.P. Losman is out for at least two weeks with a sprained MCL.

RUNNING BACK

  1. Joseph Addai IND vs. DEN
    1. Willie Parker PIT at AZ
    2. LaDainian Tomlinson SD vs. KC -- Note: Look for the Bolts to emphasize the running game this week. Fewer rushing yards than Najeh Davenport so far.
    3. *Frank Gore SF vs. SEA -- Note: Had precautionary X-rays on his hand, which were negative, after loss to the Steelers.
    4. *Brian Westbrook PHI at NYG -- Note: Abdominal strain.
    5. Willis McGahee BAL at CLE
    6. LaMont Jordan OAK at MIA
    7. Adrian Peterson MIN vs. GB
    8. Laurence Maroney NE at CIN
    9. *Shaun Alexander SEA at SF -- Note: Officially has a broken bone in his wrist, but will play on.
    10. Marion Barber DAL vs. STL
    11. Travis Henry DEN at IND
    12. Thomas Jones NYJ at BUF
    13. Cedric Benson CHI at DET
    14. Marshawn Lynch BUF vs. NYJ
    15. Ronnie Brown MIA vs. OAK
    16. *Rudi Johnson CIN vs. NE -- Note: Hamstring problem, says he'll be ready to go.
    17. *Cadillac Williams TB at CAR -- Note: Bruised ribs, fumble cost him playing time to Earnest Graham last week.
    18. *Ahman Green HOU at ATL -- Note: Swelling in his left knee. Atlanta's run defense has really struggled. If Green were healthy, he'd be five spots higher.
    19. DeShaun Foster CAR vs. TB
    20. Larry Johnson KC at SD
    21. *Derrick Ward NYG vs. PHI -- Note: Sore ankle, but should play.
    22. Edgerrin James AZ vs. PIT
    23. Jamal Lewis CLE vs. BAL -- Note: Look for his former teammates to be revved up to stop Lewis.
    24. Sammy Morris NE at CIN
    25. Julius Jones DAL vs. STL
    26. Warrick Dunn ATL vs. HOU
    27. DeAngelo Williams CAR vs. TB
    28. Brandon Jackson GB at MIN
    29. Reuben Droughns NYG vs. PHI -- Note: Vulturing the goal line carries from Ward.
    30. Musa Smith BAL at CLE
    31. *Kevin Jones DET vs. CHI -- Note: Should get more action this week.
    32. Tatum Bell DET vs. CHI
    33. Leon Washington NYJ at BUF
    34. Brian Leonard STL at DAL
    35. *DeShawn Wynn GB at MIN -- Note: Ankle injury doesn't seem to be serious.
    36. Earnest Graham TB at CAR
    37. Jerious Norwood ATL vs. HOU
    38. *Kenny Watson CIN vs. NE -- Note: Watch Rudi's status carefully.
    39. Michael Pittman TB at CAR
    40. Correll Buckhalter PHI at NYG
    41. Jesse Chatman MIA vs. OAK
    42. Adrian Peterson CHI at DET
    43. Antonio Pittman STL at DAL
    44. *Ron Dayne HOU at ATL -- Note: Should be ready to go this week after sitting out last week with a chest injury.
    45. Mewelde Moore MIN vs. GB
    46. *Samkon Gado HOU at ATL -- Note: Status dependent upon health of Green and Dayne.
    47. *Chester Taylor MIN vs. GB -- Note: Coaches are optimistic he can finally suit up this week.
    48. Selvin Young DEN at IND
    49. Najeh Davenport PIT at AZ
    50. Michael Turner SD vs. KC
    51. Justin Fargas OAK at MIA
    52. Anthony Thomas BUF vs. NYJ
    53. Michael Bennett KC at SD
    54. Kenton Keith IND vs. DEN
    55. *Maurice Morris SEA at SF
    56. Kevin Faulk NE at CIN
    57. *Vernand Morency GB at MIN
    58. Marcel Shipp AZ vs. PIT
    59. Brian Calhoun DET vs. CHI
    60. *Steven Jackson STL at DAL -- Note: "Week-to-week" with partially torn groin muscle. Rams in disaster-relief mode.

WIDE RECEIVER

  1. Terrell Owens DAL vs. STL
    1. Steve Smith CAR vs. TB
    2. Randy Moss NE at CIN
    3. Chad Johnson CIN vs. NE
    4. Reggie Wayne IND vs. DEN
    5. Roy Williams DET vs. CHI
    6. Marvin Harrison IND vs. DEN
    7. Javon Walker DEN at IND
    8. Torry Holt STL at DAL
    9. Joey Galloway TB at CAR
    10. *Plaxico Burress NYG vs. PHI -- Note: Playing through a sprained ankle.
    11. T.J. Houshmandzadeh CIN vs. NE
    12. *Donald Driver GB at MIN -- Note: General knee soreness.
    13. *Anquan Boldin AZ vs. PIT -- Note: Hip injury classified as minor. Clearly would prefer Warner over Leinart at this point.
    14. Ronald Curry OAK at MIA
    15. Braylon Edwards CLE vs. BAL
    16. Chris Chambers MIA vs. OAK
    17. Laveranues Coles NYJ at BUF
    18. Larry Fitzgerald AZ vs. PIT
    19. *Hines Ward PIT at AZ -- Note: Questionable with a knee injury.
    20. Lee Evans BUF vs. NYJ -- Note: Not dead yet. If he doesn't bounce back this week, he gets the Reggie Brown treatment.
    21. Kevin Curtis PHI at NYG
    22. Santonio Holmes PIT at AZ
    23. Jerricho Cotchery NYJ at BUF
    24. Deion Branch SEA at SF
    25. Vincent Jackson SD vs. KC
    26. Derrick Mason BAL at CLE
    27. Darrell Jackson SF vs. SEA
    28. *Calvin Johnson DET vs. CHI -- Note: Bruised back.
    29. Brandon Marshall DEN at IND
    30. Bernard Berrian CHI at DET
    31. *Isaac Bruce STL at DAL -- Note: Blow to the head last week.
    32. Roddy White ATL vs. HOU
    33. Wes Welker NE at CIN
    34. *Greg Jennings GB at MIN -- Note: Still might have to skip a day or two of practice.
    35. Nate Burleson SEA at SF
    36. Shaun McDonald DET vs. CHI
    37. Reggie Brown PHI at NYG
    38. *Dwayne Bowe KC at SD -- Note: Eddie Kennison is out again.
    39. Bobby Engram SEA at SF
    40. Mike Furrey DET vs. CHI
    41. James Jones GB at MIN
    42. Ike Hilliard TB at CAR
    43. Donte Stallworth NE at CIN
    44. Brandon Stokley DEN at IND
    45. Kevin Walter HOU at ATL -- Note: Texans will be without both Andre Johnson and Jacoby Jones this week.
    46. Jerry Porter OAK at MIA
    47. Drew Bennett STL at DAL
    48. Muhsin Muhammad CHI at DET
    49. *Patrick Crayton DAL vs. STL -- Note: Finger injury causing some very public drop problems.
    50. Sam Hurd DAL vs. STL
    51. Demetrius Williams BAL at CLE
    52. Jason Avant PHI at NYG
    53. Joe Jurevicius CLE vs. BAL
    54. Glenn Holt CIN vs. NE
    55. Arnaz Battle SF vs. SEA
    56. Amani Toomer NYG vs. PHI
    57. Mark Clayton BAL at CLE
    58. Marty Booker MIA vs. OAK
    59. Roscoe Parrish BUF vs. NYJ
    60. Samie Parker KC at SD
    61. *Andre Davis HOU at ATL -- Note: Playing despite a finger injury.
    62. Craig Davis SD vs. KC -- Note: Not to sound too curmudgeonly, but why is he now "Buster" Davis?
    63. Anthony Gonzalez IND vs. DEN
    64. Joe Horn ATL vs. HOU
    65. Bryant Johnson AZ vs. PIT
    66. Drew Carter CAR vs. TB -- Note: Mediocre since Week 1.
    67. *Jacoby Jones HOU at ATL -- Note: Out with a shoulder injury.
    68. *Andre Johnson HOU at ATL -- Note: Out again this week.

TIGHT END

  1. Antonio Gates SD vs. KC
    1. *Kellen Winslow CLE vs. BAL -- Note: Bruised shoulder.
    2. Jason Witten DAL vs. STL
    3. *Todd Heap BAL at CLE -- Note: "Mild" concussion - as far as I'm concerned, a mild concussion is one that happens to someone else.
    4. Jeremy Shockey NYG vs. PHI
    5. Alge Crumpler ATL vs. HOU
    6. Ben Watson NE at CIN
    7. Tony Gonzalez KC at SD
    8. Owen Daniels HOU at ATL
    9. Dallas Clark IND vs. DEN
    10. Heath Miller PIT at AZ
    11. Jeff King CAR vs. TB
    12. Alex Smith TB at CAR
    13. Desmond Clark CHI at DET
    14. David Martin MIA vs. OAK
    15. Marcus Pollard SEA at SF
    16. Greg Olsen CHI at DET
    17. Randy McMichael STL at DAL
    18. Chris Baker NYJ at BUF
    19. Bubba Franks GB at MIN
    20. Donald Lee GB at MIN
    21. John Madsen OAK at MIA -- Note: Getting more targets than Zach Miller for the Raiders.
    22. Sean McHugh DET vs. CHI
    23. Ben Utecht IND vs. DEN
    24. Leonard Pope AZ vs. PIT
    25. Visanthe Shiancoe MIN vs. GB -- Note: Appeared to get robbed on a touchdown reception against the Chiefs.
    26. Daniel Graham DEN at IND
    27. Reggie Kelly CIN vs. NE
    28. Matt Schobel PHI at NYG
    29. Jeb Putzier HOU at ATL
    30. *L.J. Smith PHI at NYG -- Note: Probably out again this week after his groin surgery last week.
    31. *Vernon Davis SF vs. SEA -- Note: Out two weeks with a knee injury.

KICKER

  1. Jeff Reed PIT at AZ
    1. Adam Vinatieri IND vs. DEN
    2. Nick Folk DAL vs. STL
    3. Jason Elam DEN at IND
    4. Matt Stover BAL at CLE
    5. David Akers PHI at NYG
    6. Stephen Gostkowski NE at CIN
    7. Josh Brown SEA at SF
    8. Jeff Wilkins STL at DAL
    9. Mason Crosby GB at MIN
    10. Jason Hanson DET vs. CHI
    11. Shayne Graham CIN vs. NE
    12. Nate Kaeding SD vs. KC
    13. Lawrence Tynes NYG vs. PHI
    14. Joe Nedney SF vs. SEA
    15. Kris Brown HOU at ATL
    16. Neil Rackers AZ vs. PIT
    17. Robbie Gould CHI at DET
    18. John Kasay CAR vs. TB
    19. Jay Feely MIA vs. OAK
    20. Matt Bryant TB at CAR

DEFENSE

  1. Baltimore at Cleveland
    1. Chicago at Detroit
    2. San Diego vs. Kansas City
    3. Dallas vs. St. Louis
    4. Green Bay at Minnesota
    5. Indianapolis vs. Denver
    6. Pittsburgh at Arizona
    7. Minnesota vs. Green Bay
    8. New York Jets at Buffalo
    9. Detroit vs. Chicago
    10. Atlanta vs. Houston
    11. Tampa Bay at Carolina -- Note: Bump up two spots if Delhomme can't play.
    12. San Francisco vs. Seattle
    13. Miami vs. Oakland
    14. Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
    15. Philadelphia at New York Giants
    16. New England at Cincinnati
    17. Houston at Atlanta
    18. Seattle at San Francisco
    19. Oakland at Miami
    20. Cleveland vs. Baltimore
    21. Arizona vs. Pittsburgh
    22. Buffalo vs. New York Jets
    23. Kansas City at San Diego
    24. New York Giants vs. Philadelphia
    25. Denver at Indianapolis
    26. Cincinnati vs. New England
    27. St. Louis at Dallas

For more information, please visit Rotowire.com.

