Week 4 TNF fantasy preview

Published: Sep 26, 2018 at 07:59 AM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Marcas_Grant
Marcas Grant

Fantasy Editor

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX, NFLN, Amazon

Vikings

Kirk Cousins: Beware
Dalvin Cook: Start
Adam Thielen: Start
Stefon Diggs: Start
Kyle Rudolph: Start
Vikings DST: Beware

The Vikings offense was missing in action last week and this week's matchup in Los Angeles doesn't inspire confidence. The upside is that Aqib Talib (ankle) and Marcus Peters (calf) could be out for some time. That won't totally help Kirk Cousins, who will still have to keep an eye out for Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh. It's also potentially concerning for Dalvin Cook, though his pass-catching abilities should give him solid opportunities to produce. The issue with the Rams corners is good news for the duo of Thielen and Diggs. Kyle Rudolph has quietly had a good start to his season ... besides, chances are you don't have a better option. Minnesota's defense struggled to contain a Bills offense without a lot of weapons, it'll have a tough time against an offense allowing fewer than two fantasy points per game to fantasy defenses.

Rams

Jared Goff: Beware
Todd Gurley: Start
Brandin Cooks: Start
Cooper Kupp: Flex
Robert Woods: Flex Rams DST: Beware

So far this season, the Rams have shown us that their offense is a lot for any opponent to handle. Goff might not throw for another 350 yards this week but he has the look of a top 10 fantasy quarterback in 2018. You're not sitting Todd Gurley. Don't even think about it. The same applies to the Rams receivers, all three of whom are on the field for nearly every offensive snap and see plenty of targets from Goff. The Rams offense is one of the NFL's best but without Talib and Peters, it could lose a little something against a productive offense like Minnesota's.

