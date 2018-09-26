Week 4 TNF fantasy preview

The Vikings offense was missing in action last week and this week's matchup in Los Angeles doesn't inspire confidence. The upside is that Aqib Talib (ankle) and Marcus Peters (calf) could be out for some time. That won't totally help Kirk Cousins, who will still have to keep an eye out for Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh. It's also potentially concerning for Dalvin Cook, though his pass-catching abilities should give him solid opportunities to produce. The issue with the Rams corners is good news for the duo of Thielen and Diggs. Kyle Rudolph has quietly had a good start to his season ... besides, chances are you don't have a better option. Minnesota's defense struggled to contain a Bills offense without a lot of weapons, it'll have a tough time against an offense allowing fewer than two fantasy points per game to fantasy defenses.