Week 4 Thursday inactives: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals 

- WHERE: Paycor Stadium
- WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video, NFL+
DOLPHINS
- RB Myles Gaskin
- WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.
- WR Erik Ezukanma
- TE Cethan Carter
- TE Hunter Long
- CB Noah Igbinoghene
The Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announced Thursday that it would be donating $1 million to assist in disaster relief efforts following Hurricane Ian.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Dolphins noticed that people were observing their walkthrough session at the University of Cincinnati, so the team deliberately inserted a 12th player into offensive sets so that nothing would be spoiled on video.
Players selected for the Pro Bowl Games will be required to attend the event, barring a medical issue, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
Sunday night's game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers will be played in Tampa as originally scheduled, the NFL confirmed Thursday.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been issued a citation for failure to control his vehicle following the single-car crash he was involved in this week, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to NFL.com on Thursday.
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson had a front-row seat for the beginning of Jalen Hurts' NFL career, and he's not surprised to see the Oklahoma and Alabama product thriving in his third professional season.
Despite assurances otherwise, the Saints' day-to-day plan for Jameis Winston required another day off. Winston did not participate in New Orleans' practice for a second straight day.
Michael Pierce's return to Baltimore has been cut short after just three games. Pierce is undergoing season-ending biceps surgery on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) is expected to play tonight against the Cincinnati Bengals barring a setback, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
