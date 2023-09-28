Week 4 Thursday inactives: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

- WHERE: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wis.)
- WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video
Lions
- RB Zonovan Knight
- FB Jason Cabinda
- G Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- DT Brodric Martin
- CB Emmanuel Moseley
- S Kerby Joseph
As a 70-20 loss to the Dolphins still lingers, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said, "when those things happen, it's me first."
Justin Jefferson isn't ready to pack it in just because the Minnesota Vikings have started the season 0-3.
The All-Pro wide receiver spoke with reporters on Thursday about the team's winless start and online trade speculation.
The Green Bay Packers are going to be without David Bakhtiari for a while. The Packers have placed the two-time All-Pro left tackle on injured reserve. That means Bakhtiari will miss a minimum of four games.
Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is well aware of Lamar Jackson's rare abilities and is planning to prevent the Ravens QB from carrying Baltimore to victory by sticking to his approach.
Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is in line to return for the Dolphins' Week 4 game against the Bills after clearing concussion protocol Thursday.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and Cowboys DE Micah Parsons led the way for the September Players of the Month, which were released Thursday.
Ravens edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney returns to the place he called home in 2021 and 2022 this weekend, when Baltimore travels to Cleveland to face the Browns. And he's not interesting in reliving the past.
Sunday's Dolphins-Bills clash is one of the highlights of Week 4. Buffalo has indicated this week that it's ready for the challenge the prolific Miami offense will present this weekend in Western New York.
Former Cowboys first-round pick and current Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott was asked Wednesday about the importance of returning to the place he once knew as his NFL home.
