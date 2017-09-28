Week 4 Spoiler Alert: Broncos edge Raiders; Falcons stay perfect

WARNING: Do NOT look at the following scores if you don't want this weekend's NFL games ruined.
And remember: I hope your team wins (unless they're playing my team).
After two losses in five days, Falcons coach Arthur Smith faced questions this week about the possibility of benching quarterback Marcus Mariota in favor of rookie Desmond Ridder. But Atlanta has no plans to make a change as long as they're in contention, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Taylor Heinicke will start today against the Texans, with injured Carson Wentz not quite ready to return. And as one source explained, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Heinicke will remain the starting QB until he's not -- in other words, until there is no choice but to make a move.
