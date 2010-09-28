Week 4 schedule highlighted by important division clashes

Published: Sep 28, 2010 at 12:48 PM

The bye season is upon us, and the schedule will lag some. Aside from three big-time division matchups, there are not many blockbusters on the docket. Perhaps we get a major upset or two, otherwise this could be a pretty ho-hum week in the long NFL season. Then again, any given Sunday ...

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 6 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Niners pass rusher Nick Bosa (groin) inactive versus Falcons

San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa is officially inactive for the 49ers' game versus the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Pro Bowl pass rusher has been dealing with a strained groin.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) inactive vs. Browns

The Patriots will be without their 2021 first-round QB for a third consecutive game. Mac Jones was limited in practice all week with a high ankle sprain, but the Pro Bowler could not make it all the way back and is officially inactive.

news

Rams expected to field trade calls for RB Cam Akers

If the situation continues as it has so far this season, Rams former starting running back Cam Akers has played his last down with the team. Los Angeles is expected to field trade calls for Akers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE