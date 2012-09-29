Week 4 predictions: 49ers, Patriots eye bounce-back road wins

Remember in the old "Star Trek" episodes how the actor you never saw on the show before -- who was always wearing a red shirt -- got whacked when they beamed down to the planet? The sacrificial lamb so to speak? Well, that's the Jets this weekend, except they are going to get taken out on their home planet. Jim Harbaugh will have his guys ready to play, while Vernon Davis should have a big day. New York is having trouble stopping the run, while their third-down defense was struggling even before Darrelle Revis got hurt; they're 32nd in the NFL. (There are 32 teams in the league.)