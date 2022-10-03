Week 4 Monday night inactives: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

- WHERE: Levi's Stadium
- WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN
Rams
- QB Bryce Perkins
- WR Tutu Atwell
- C Brian Allen
- OL David Edwards
- CB Cobie Durant
- CB David Long
- DB Shaun Jolly
The Steelers are expected to move forward with rookie Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee) to undergo arthroscopic surgery to trim the meniscus and will miss multiple weeks
Vikings first-round pick Lewis Cine will remain in London for surgery following a gruesome injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Saints. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Cine suffered a compound fracture to his lower leg.
Following Carolina's latest loss in Week 4, head coach Matt Rhule is starting to feel the heat as the Panthers start the year with a 1-3 record.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Monday for the team's Week 5 game against the Jets due to the concussion that Tagovailoa suffered on Sept. 29 against the Bengals.
Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next four games, the team announced.
Broncos RB Javonte Williams suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Raiders and will miss the remainder of the 2022 season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
A longtime Ravens cornerback is calling it a career. Jimmy Smith will officially retire from the NFL on Monday, the team announced on Twitter.
Colts head coach Frank Reich on Monday ruled out star linebacker Shaquille Leonard for Thursday's game against the Broncos due to a concussion he suffered Sunday vs. the Titans.
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!